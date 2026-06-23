ETV Bharat / state

Teacher's Friend Booked For Bid To Sexually Assault Boy At Nagpur Madrasa; 10 Minors Rescued

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against a Nagpur madrasa teacher's male friend for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor boy, and rescued 10 children from the facility, officials said on Tuesday.

The madrasa, located in the Tajbagh area of Nagpur, housed 10 children, mostly from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, who were studying Arabic and Urdu, Sakkardara police station in-charge Ramesh Khune told PTI Videos.

The 26-year-old accused, a resident of Bihar and friend of the madrasa teacher, was visiting the facility and allegedly tried to sexually assault a 16-year-old boy while he was sleeping there in the wee hours of June 19, he said.

The boy woke up, freed himself, and informed the teacher about the incident the next morning. The teacher then questioned the accused and removed him from the premises, the official added. Police said the boy had arrived at the madrasa only about a week earlier to pursue his studies.

After being alerted, the police and the Child Welfare Committee sprang into action, and a case was registered against the accused on June 21 under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Efforts were on to nab the absconding accused, the official said. Ten boys have been rescued from the madrasa and lodged at a child shelter home, the official said.

Maharashtra State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan said it was a very serious matter. As soon as he got the complaint, he immediately spoke to Nagpur's Joint Police Commissioner and sought immediate action, Khan said.

He said about 10 children came to him, and two of them claimed that "something wrong had happened to them".