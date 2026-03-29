Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault In Telangana's Maddur Mandal
The accused, a government teacher, allegedly misbehaved with the girl, and the act was recorded on CCTV, said police.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: A government teacher was arrested for "sexually assaulting" a girl student of a Zilla Parishad High School in Narayanpet district of Telangana.
The incident occurred in Maddur mandal. Six others—two government teachers and the school headmaster—were also taken into custody for allegedly concealing evidence, sharing the video of the incident, and attempting to settle the matter for money, they added.
According to police, the prime accused, a government teacher, allegedly misbehaved with the girl, and the act was recorded on CCTV. Another teacher reportedly obtained the footage, and along with the headmaster, failed to inform the authorities, a police official said.
Meanwhile, four others allegedly circulated the video and tried to resolve the matter by demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said. Following a complaint, police launched an investigation, which revealed that the prime accused had "sexually assaulted" the minor multiple times since October last year, the official added.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the IT Act, and all seven accused have been arrested, police said.
A few days earlier, a case was registered against a government school staffer, MD Arshad Pasha, for allegedly sexually assaulting female students in Telangana's Khammam.
According to students, the accused was employed as a school assistant at the Government High School in Khajipura and taught several classes. They claimed he closed the classroom door under the guise of conducting digital classes and inappropriately touched female students and sexually assaulted them.
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