ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Teacher Accused Of Cutting Students' Hair, Slashing Uniforms; Probe Ordered

Almora: Authorities have ordered an inquiry after a teacher at a government school in Uttarakhand's Almora district was accused of cutting the hair of five students with scissors and slashing their school uniforms with a blade in the name of maintaining discipline.

The incident triggered protests by parents, local representatives and members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), forcing the education department to constitute a three-member inquiry committee.

The incident took place on Wednesday (July 22) at Government Inter College Bangidhar in Salt block. Geography lecturer Arju Afroz Ansari was accused of punishing five students on Wednesday for alleged indiscipline by cutting their hair with scissors and tearing their school uniforms with a blade. Two girl students also alleged that pages from their notebooks were torn.

Parents, along with members of the School Management Committee, local public representatives and VHP office-bearers, gathered at the school on Thursday and staged a protest for nearly two hours.

The protesters said such treatment of students in the name of discipline was unacceptable and demanded strict departmental as well as legal action against the teacher if found guilty. VHP members also submitted memoranda to Salt Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmir Singh and the school principal seeking action.