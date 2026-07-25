Uttarakhand Teacher Accused Of Cutting Students' Hair, Slashing Uniforms; Probe Ordered
Geography teacher Arju Afroz Ansari punished students for alleged indiscipline after which parents and VHP representatives staged a protest.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Almora: Authorities have ordered an inquiry after a teacher at a government school in Uttarakhand's Almora district was accused of cutting the hair of five students with scissors and slashing their school uniforms with a blade in the name of maintaining discipline.
The incident triggered protests by parents, local representatives and members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), forcing the education department to constitute a three-member inquiry committee.
The incident took place on Wednesday (July 22) at Government Inter College Bangidhar in Salt block. Geography lecturer Arju Afroz Ansari was accused of punishing five students on Wednesday for alleged indiscipline by cutting their hair with scissors and tearing their school uniforms with a blade. Two girl students also alleged that pages from their notebooks were torn.
Parents, along with members of the School Management Committee, local public representatives and VHP office-bearers, gathered at the school on Thursday and staged a protest for nearly two hours.
The protesters said such treatment of students in the name of discipline was unacceptable and demanded strict departmental as well as legal action against the teacher if found guilty. VHP members also submitted memoranda to Salt Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmir Singh and the school principal seeking action.
Following the controversy, the teacher submitted a written apology to the principal before proceeding on leave, citing personal work. A three-member inquiry committee was constituted at the request of parents and local representatives at school. The committee has been directed to submit its report by July 26, based on which departmental and other necessary action will be initiated.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Salt Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rinku Bisht said, "The administration and the education department have initiated an inquiry into the Bangidhar College incident. The department has constituted a committee to conduct a departmental probe and has also issued a press release in this regard."
The SDM said the inquiry committee has been asked to collect statements and evidence from all stakeholders, including the head of the institution, teachers, the accused lecturer, other staff members, students and other concerned parties.
"After hearing all sides, the committee will prepare a detailed report, on the basis of which further action will be taken. It has been instructed to submit its findings by July 26," Bisht added.
Salt SHO Kashmir Singh said that no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered so far as the parents of the students had not filed a complaint. He said further action would be taken in accordance with the law after the inquiry report is received.
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