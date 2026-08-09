ETV Bharat / state

Tea Worker In Remote North Bengal Estate Saves Rs 1,200/Month With Biogas From Cow Dung

Meteli: A woman from the Mathura Line in the remote Ibil tea estate under Meteli block of Jalpaiguri district in North Bengal near the Bhutan border has built a small biogas plant behind her house for cooking, as getting an LPG cylinder to her doorstep or collecting firewood from nearby is unenviable. This helps her save nearly Rs 1,200 per month.

Kripa Hansda, a tea garden worker, has done something more than cut household expenses. Her method has set the conversation abuzz in the tea estate workers' colony that if one household can produce cooking gas from cow dung, why couldn't such a system be implemented across the entire settlement?

The topography of the area makes it difficult for the residents to avail standard urban amenities. Hence, tea workers need to travel about 12 kilometres to the nearest Chalsa market to buy daily essentials.

As government bus services are virtually non-existent, they rely on jeeps, trekkers, or other hired vehicles, shelling out around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per person.

Forest, once the primary source of firewood, is no more in the reach of poor people as surveillance and restrictions have increased. On the other hand, LPG is becoming expensive and difficult to access as, after buying one cylinder, it takes an additional Rs 250-300 to carry it home, taking the total cost of a cylinder to nearly Rs 1,200.

Kripa in front of her biogas plant. (ETV Bharat)

It was while seeking an alternative to these choices that the idea of ​​producing biogas from cow dung struck Kripa's mind. Although she had heard about it, the perceived high cost of setting up such a plant had held her back.