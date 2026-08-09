Tea Worker In Remote North Bengal Estate Saves Rs 1,200/Month With Biogas From Cow Dung
Kripa Hansda says the renewable method helps her cook in just two hours, and she uses the dung of her own cows, reports Santu Choudhury.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Meteli: A woman from the Mathura Line in the remote Ibil tea estate under Meteli block of Jalpaiguri district in North Bengal near the Bhutan border has built a small biogas plant behind her house for cooking, as getting an LPG cylinder to her doorstep or collecting firewood from nearby is unenviable. This helps her save nearly Rs 1,200 per month.
Kripa Hansda, a tea garden worker, has done something more than cut household expenses. Her method has set the conversation abuzz in the tea estate workers' colony that if one household can produce cooking gas from cow dung, why couldn't such a system be implemented across the entire settlement?
The topography of the area makes it difficult for the residents to avail standard urban amenities. Hence, tea workers need to travel about 12 kilometres to the nearest Chalsa market to buy daily essentials.
As government bus services are virtually non-existent, they rely on jeeps, trekkers, or other hired vehicles, shelling out around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per person.
Forest, once the primary source of firewood, is no more in the reach of poor people as surveillance and restrictions have increased. On the other hand, LPG is becoming expensive and difficult to access as, after buying one cylinder, it takes an additional Rs 250-300 to carry it home, taking the total cost of a cylinder to nearly Rs 1,200.
It was while seeking an alternative to these choices that the idea of producing biogas from cow dung struck Kripa's mind. Although she had heard about it, the perceived high cost of setting up such a plant had held her back.
In 2025, she participated in a workshop organised by a voluntary organisation, where she learned hands-on that it is possible to build a small-scale biogas plant using indigenous technology. Inspired by this, she constructed the biogas plant in her backyard.
The process involves mixing cow dung with water and feeding it into a sealed digester, where microorganisms break down the organic matter in the dung anaerobically. The outcome is biogas, with methane as the primary combustible component.
At Kripa's plant, the dung from her own cows serves as the primary raw material, eliminating the need to rely on the market for fuel. "It costs nearly Rs 1,200 to buy an LPG cylinder every month. Cooking with biogas saves the entire amount of LPG. I no longer need LPG," he said, adding that not only money but the biogas process saves her time, too.
"I feed a mixture of cow dung and water into the plant daily in the morning and evening. It helps me complete cooking in just two hours," she added.
Inspired by Kripa's alternative cooking practice, some of her neighbours have started thinking about emulating it. Sagar Kheria, a neighbour, said, "It is truly beneficial. If this scheme were implemented officially across the entire colony, we would all benefit and wouldn't have to buy expensive LPG."
Another neighbour, Abuja Baske, echoed similar sentiment, "Our wages are low and buying an LPG cylinder every month is quite a financial burden on the meagre earnings. We would benefit if the tea garden authorities or the government install cow dung-based biogas plants here."
Recognising the significance of Kripa's initiative, local panchayat member Sujata Dungdung said such a renewable method could play a significant role in the economic development of tea garden workers, and other families should also take up this cooking practice.
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