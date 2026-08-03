TDRF Personnel Dies Due To Potholes On Road On Mumbai-Nashik Highway
The mishap occurred when his two-wheeler struck a pothole, and the TDRF personnel succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Thane: Close on the heels of a woman’s death due to a pothole on the Thane-Bhiwandi Road, a Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel lost his life in an accident this morning on the Bharangi River bridge along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Shahapur, officials said.
The mishap occurred when his two-wheeler struck a pothole, and the TDRF personnel succumbed to his injuries after being admitted for treatment.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Vikas Lahu Gore, a resident of Bamne village on the Shahapur-Sarlamba Road. The accident took place when Gore was commuting to work in Thane on his 'Bullet' motorcycle when it hit a pothole.
Upon impact with the pothole, Vikas was thrown onto the road and struck the divider, sustaining severe injuries to his groin. Locals rushed him to the Sub-District Hospital in Shahapur for treatment, but he died while undergoing treatment.
Gore's death has left the entire area in a state of shock and grief. Following his death, the issue of potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway has once again come to the fore, with locals demanding immediate road repairs.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had previously drawn the administration's attention to these death-trap potholes and submitted a formal representation.
Although repair work commenced following the MNS's warning, the tragic loss of a young man's life could have been averted had these potholes been filled in time.
Amol Borade, an MNS office-bearer from Shahapur, stated that the administration must now wake up and immediately fill all such lethal potholes on the highway, insisting that no other innocent citizen should lose their life due to such negligence in the future.
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