ETV Bharat / state

TDRF Personnel Dies Due To Potholes On Road On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

The place where the mishap occurred on the Mumbai-Nashik highway ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: Close on the heels of a woman’s death due to a pothole on the Thane-Bhiwandi Road, a Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel lost his life in an accident this morning on the Bharangi River bridge along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Shahapur, officials said.

The mishap occurred when his two-wheeler struck a pothole, and the TDRF personnel succumbed to his injuries after being admitted for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Vikas Lahu Gore, a resident of Bamne village on the Shahapur-Sarlamba Road. The accident took place when Gore was commuting to work in Thane on his 'Bullet' motorcycle when it hit a pothole.

Upon impact with the pothole, Vikas was thrown onto the road and struck the divider, sustaining severe injuries to his groin. Locals rushed him to the Sub-District Hospital in Shahapur for treatment, but he died while undergoing treatment.