ETV Bharat / state

TDB President Tightens Board Meeting Protocols Following Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar has issued an order stating that no matters should be presented at board meetings without his prior permission. Jayakumar issued the directive on Friday. The move is understood to be in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple, in which two former TDB presidents were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The order contains five points regarding the presentation of matters in board meetings and their implementation. Jayakumar directed that subjects not approved in advance by him should not be brought before the board. Approved matters should be compiled and handed over to him and the board members in folders during the meeting.

The master copy of the agenda notes containing decisions taken during the meeting will be issued to members, the order said. The consolidated master copy, signed by members, should be confirmed in the minutes at the following board meeting. Departments may continue taking independent decisions as permitted under the Delegation of Powers, the order stated.