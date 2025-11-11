ETV Bharat / state

TDB Ex-Commissioner Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Scam

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development related to the theft of gold plating from the Sreekovil's 'Kattilappali' of Sabarimala, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested N Vasu, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) commissioner and president.

Vasu, who is the third accused in the high-profile case, was taken into custody after being summoned for questioning by the probe team. He is slated to be produced before the Ranni court in Pathanamthitta. Vasu had been questioned and released earlier, but was subsequently issued a fresh notice to appear before the SIT.

He has had a long-standing association with the CPI(M) and previously served as the president of the Kulakkada Grama Panchayat in Kollam and was also the private secretary to former minister PK Gurudasan. he served twice as the TDB commissioner and was a member of the Vigilance Tribunal. After his retirement as commissioner, he was appointed by the government as the TDB president. Currently, he was practising as an advocate at the Vanchiyoor Court in Thiruvananthapuram.

Fourth Arrest in High-Stakes Gold Plunder Case

The crucial arrest comes while the main accused in the gold heist case — Unnikrishnan Potti, Murari Babu, and former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju — remain in remand. With only two weeks remaining to submit the final report to the Kerala High Court, the SIT is reportedly focused on gathering maximum evidence, including scientific proof, to strengthen the case.

Crime Branch Unearths Critical Link

The ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch revealed that the melting down of the gold from the Sannidhanam door panel in March 2019 was allegedly done with the full knowledge and consent of Vasu, who was then serving as the TDB president. The special investigation commission has received statements indicating that it was on Vasu's recommendation that the valuable gold door panel was falsely recorded in the official mahazar as a 'copper' sheet.