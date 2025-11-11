TDB Ex-Commissioner Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Scam
Investigation revealed that the melting down of gold from the Sannidhanam door panel in 2019 was allegedly done with the full knowledge of N Vasu.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development related to the theft of gold plating from the Sreekovil's 'Kattilappali' of Sabarimala, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested N Vasu, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) commissioner and president.
Vasu, who is the third accused in the high-profile case, was taken into custody after being summoned for questioning by the probe team. He is slated to be produced before the Ranni court in Pathanamthitta. Vasu had been questioned and released earlier, but was subsequently issued a fresh notice to appear before the SIT.
He has had a long-standing association with the CPI(M) and previously served as the president of the Kulakkada Grama Panchayat in Kollam and was also the private secretary to former minister PK Gurudasan. he served twice as the TDB commissioner and was a member of the Vigilance Tribunal. After his retirement as commissioner, he was appointed by the government as the TDB president. Currently, he was practising as an advocate at the Vanchiyoor Court in Thiruvananthapuram.
Fourth Arrest in High-Stakes Gold Plunder Case
The crucial arrest comes while the main accused in the gold heist case — Unnikrishnan Potti, Murari Babu, and former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju — remain in remand. With only two weeks remaining to submit the final report to the Kerala High Court, the SIT is reportedly focused on gathering maximum evidence, including scientific proof, to strengthen the case.
Crime Branch Unearths Critical Link
The ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch revealed that the melting down of the gold from the Sannidhanam door panel in March 2019 was allegedly done with the full knowledge and consent of Vasu, who was then serving as the TDB president. The special investigation commission has received statements indicating that it was on Vasu's recommendation that the valuable gold door panel was falsely recorded in the official mahazar as a 'copper' sheet.
Political Allegations and Custody Reports
The arrest follows strong accusations from Congress leaders, including Opposition leader VD Satheesan, who alleged that the arrest of Vasu would expose the involvement of senior CPI(M) leaders in the Sabarimala gold scam. There are indications that investigators may conduct evidence collection proceedings with Sudheesh Kumar, currently in the SIT's custody. The critical details of Vasu's alleged involvement are extensively elaborated upon in the custody report about the primary accused, Potti.
The Email Trail: Potti's Plea to Vasu
The report explicitly outlines the role of Vasu, citing an email from Potti, who allegedly informed Vasu that after completing the primary work on the 'Dwarapalaka' sculptures and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at Sabarimala, some gold was left over. Potti reportedly expressed a desire to use this surplus gold for the wedding of a girl in need of financial assistance. Vasu subsequently confirmed receiving this email, which was sent on December 9, 2019.
Arrest Made Despite Denial of Involvement
Before his arrest, Vasu consistently denied any role in the gold scam during his questioning by the probe team. He had claimed that the gold panel was not taken for plating during his tenure and that he had no personal relationship with Potti, only recognising him as a 'sponsor.' Vasu had also previously stated to the media that there are numerous sponsors at Sabarimala, and conducting detailed investigations into each of them was impractical. However, subsequent statements made by the co-accused arrested in the case proved detrimental to Vasu's defence, leading to his eventual arrest.
