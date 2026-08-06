TDB Begins Remedial Rituals At 25 Temples To Address Sabarimala 'Vaakudosham'
According to astrological findings, the affliction arose due to staff and security personnel using abusive language and behaving discourteously towards devotees visiting the hill shrine.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Kasaragod: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has launched a series of remedial rituals at 25 temples across Kerala and neighbouring states to address the 'vaakudosham' (affliction caused by abusive speech) identified at the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple.
The special poojas and offerings are being conducted ahead of the upcoming Mandalam pilgrimage season.
The dosha was identified during the Ashtamangala Devaprasnam conducted at Sabarimala in 2018. According to the astrological findings, the affliction arose due to temple staff and security personnel allegedly using abusive language and behaving discourteously towards devotees visiting the shrine.
The Devaprasnam prescribed a series of remedial rituals, which the TDB is now implementing with the aim of completing them before the Mandalam season.
Among the major temples where rituals are being performed are the Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka and the Bela Kumaramangalam Subrahmanya Swami Temple in Kasaragod district. At Mookambika, symbolic (silver items) offerings of a tongue, bell and stylus, as prescribed in the Devaprasnam, have been made.
The bell, consecrated at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam during the Niraputhari festival on August 3, was later taken to the Mookambika temple. A Maha Pooja is also scheduled there after the Navaratri festival.
At the Kumaramangalam Subrahmanya Temple, a Karthika Pooja and Maha Kanikka offering of Rs 1,001 have already been completed. Administrative Officer Srinivas said a special Ranga Pooja will also be conducted there on the same day as the Maha Pooja at Mookambika. The required bookings have already been made.
Sabarimala Executive Officer P S Santhakumar and Srinivas have been visiting the temples to supervise the rituals.
Special offerings are also planned at several prominent temples, including the Edakkad Maha Vishnu Temple in Kannur, Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur, Koodalmanikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda and the Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayur. At Guruvayur, the prescribed offerings include Niramala, Neyvilakku, Palpayasam and Kanikka.
The TDB will conduct similar rituals at the remaining temples in the coming days. According to the Devaprasnam, completing these prescribed ceremonies is expected to remove the afflictions affecting the Sabarimala temple.
Former Kerala Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer K Jayakumar who now serves as the president of the TDB had earlier said the Board would enter a "golden era" once all the remedial rituals were completed.
Sabarimala To Be Reopened For Chingam
Meanwhile, the Sabarimala temple will reopen on August 16 for the Chingam monthly poojas, with darshan available until August 21. The shrine will reopen again from August 24 to 28 for the Onam poojas. Devotees can book virtual queue slots through the official Sabarimala portal, and authorities have said all necessary arrangements have been made for a smooth pilgrimage.
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