ETV Bharat / state

TDB Begins Remedial Rituals At 25 Temples To Address Sabarimala 'Vaakudosham'

Rituals are being performed at Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka and the Bela Kumaramangalam Subrahmanya Swami Temple in Kasaragod district. ( ETV Bharat )

Kasaragod: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has launched a series of remedial rituals at 25 temples across Kerala and neighbouring states to address the 'vaakudosham' (affliction caused by abusive speech) identified at the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple.

The special poojas and offerings are being conducted ahead of the upcoming Mandalam pilgrimage season.

The dosha was identified during the Ashtamangala Devaprasnam conducted at Sabarimala in 2018. According to the astrological findings, the affliction arose due to temple staff and security personnel allegedly using abusive language and behaving discourteously towards devotees visiting the shrine.

The Devaprasnam prescribed a series of remedial rituals, which the TDB is now implementing with the aim of completing them before the Mandalam season.

Among the major temples where rituals are being performed are the Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka and the Bela Kumaramangalam Subrahmanya Swami Temple in Kasaragod district. At Mookambika, symbolic (silver items) offerings of a tongue, bell and stylus, as prescribed in the Devaprasnam, have been made.

The bell, consecrated at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam during the Niraputhari festival on August 3, was later taken to the Mookambika temple. A Maha Pooja is also scheduled there after the Navaratri festival.

At the Kumaramangalam Subrahmanya Temple, a Karthika Pooja and Maha Kanikka offering of Rs 1,001 have already been completed. Administrative Officer Srinivas said a special Ranga Pooja will also be conducted there on the same day as the Maha Pooja at Mookambika. The required bookings have already been made.