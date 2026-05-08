ETV Bharat / state

TCS Sexual Harassment Case: Accused Nida Khan Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The accused being taken by police. ( ANI )

Nashik: Nashik TCS sexual harassment and religious coercion case accused Nida Khan was held on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said here.

She was held with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police and the crime branch of that city, Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik informed.

Khan is an accused in the Deolali Camp police station crime register number 156/26 here, he said. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.