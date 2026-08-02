ETV Bharat / state

TCS Sexual Harassment-Forced Conversion Case: Five Accused Given Bail By Nashik Court

Nashik: A court has granted bail to five accused in the sexual harassment and forcible conversion case at the Nashik unit of IT major TCS observing that the chargesheet has been filed and the investigation was practically complete.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Vinayak Kharkar allowed the pleas of Raza Rafiq Memon, Asif Aftab Ansari, Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi, Shafi Bhikan Shaikh and Tausif Bilal Attar on July 30. They were granted bail in connection with multiple FIRs registered at Mumbai Naka police station in Nashik.

The court also said there was no serious apprehension that the accused would threaten witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

According to the prosecution, the accused and the victim worked at TCS in Nashik.

The police have alleged that Raza Rafiq Memon made sexually coloured remarks, touched the victim inappropriately, demanded sexual favours, and belittled her religion while glorifying his own. The other accused allegedly supported his actions, it added.

The prosecution opposed the bail saying the accused took undue advantage of the victim's poor financial condition, which forced her to endure a toxic work environment.

However, the defence, represented by advocate Rahul Kasliwal, claimed the alleged remarks, even if taken at face value, were "light hearted banter" in the office.