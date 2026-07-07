ETV Bharat / state

TCS Religious Conversion Case: Nashik Court Grants Bail To Nida Khan; No Relief To Danish Shaikh

Nashik: A local court in Nashik on Monday granted bail to TCS employee Nida Khan in one of the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at the software company's unit at Nashik in north Maharashtra, two months after her arrest.

Additional sessions judge (Nashik Road Court) KG Joshi, who granted bail to Khan, however, refused a similar relief to her co-accused Danish Shaikh. Khan, represented by advocate Rahul Kasliwal, sought bail primarily on the ground that she was pregnant. Public Prosecutor Vijay Gaikwad, along with the victim's lawyers Milind Kurkute and Nitin Pandit, opposed the bail pleas of Khan and Shaikh.

Their contention was that evidence of sexual assault and religious coercion came to the fore during the investigation of the case. All these suggest that the victim was sexually exploited intentionally and efforts for her religious conversion were made, they said.

The prosecution claimed that the accused, despite knowing that the victim was from a Scheduled Caste, attempted to convert her.