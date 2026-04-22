ETV Bharat / state

TCS Case: Court Denies Interim Relief To Arrested Software Professional In Related Matter

Nashik: A court in Maharashtra's Nashik has denied interim protection from arrest to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Danish Shaikh in another case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible conversion at the local unit of the leading IT firm. The 31-year-old software professional is already arrested in one of the nine FIRs registered in connection with the case. He is currently in judicial custody.

He has sought interim bail in the case registered at the Mumbai Naka police station here. The defence had sought interim protection from arrest until the main plea was decided.

However, the prosecution contended that they needed time to file their response. After hearing both sides, the court on Tuesday refused interim relief to Shaikh and directed prosecution to file its response by April 27.

In this specific case, Shaikh has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 75 (sexual harassment), 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) and others.