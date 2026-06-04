ETV Bharat / state

TCS Case Chargesheet: Victim Says She Was Made To Watch Videos Of Pakistani Islamic Clerics

Mumbai: The chargesheet in a TCS sexual harassment and forcible conversion case in Nashik has brought to light an orchestrated plan by the accused to target the victims, one of whom said she was made to watch videos of Pakistani Islamic cleric and preacher Tariq Jamil and controversial Indian preacher Zakir Naik.

The videos were shown so that the victim could learn about Islam, she said in her statement that is part of the chargesheet, which was submitted in a Nashik court last week.

In her statement, the victim told the police how the accused orchestrated a calculated psychological and religious manipulation campaign, exploiting her vulnerability under the guise of reducing her "mental stress". She said she was even "convinced" that if she accepted Islam, her mental stress would come down, and that she had slowly started believing in "those things".

The chargesheet pertains to the case registered at Deolali camp police station based on a complaint filed by a 23-year-old employee of the IT firm.

Apart from the three accused - Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar and Nida Khan - the chargesheet also mentions AIMIM corporator Matin Patel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as an accused in the case for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan while she was absconding.

As per the chargesheet, Patel had given shelter to Khan so that she could evade arrest, and that he did so despite being aware that her anticipatory bail plea was rejected.

During his questioning prior to Khan's arrest, when the police inquired about her whereabouts, Patel repeatedly responded: "Imtiaz Jaleel Sahib ko poochna padega (We will have to ask Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM's former Lok Sabha MP)." However, when interrogated thoroughly, he told the police about the place where he had given shelter to Nida Khan along with her mother, father, brother and aunt, the chargesheet said.

The victim, in her statement, told the police how the three accused orchestrated a calculated psychological and religious manipulation campaign, exploiting her vulnerability under the guise of lowering her "mental stress". Danish Shaikh, who is married, sexually exploited her on the pretext of marrying her, the statement said.

When the victim feared for her future and family acceptance, he said: "Don't be afraid, trust me, Allah is with us. Stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to the temple; your stress will decrease." Then he told her to recite the Tasbeeh, the statement said.

According to the victim, he (Shaikh) told her, "The more you take Allah's name, your sins will be forgiven, and your good deeds will increase, whether you read Astaghfar, meaning you will ask for forgiveness from Allah, and your mental stress will decrease." Elaborating further, the woman told the police that Danish asked her to watch the video of Pakistani Islamic cleric, preacher and member of the Tablighi Jama'at Tariq Jamil and listen to his speeches.