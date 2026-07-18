Taxi Driver Held For Attempting To Rape Minor In Uttarakhand's Nainital
The girl, mustered courage and sought help from a taxi and escaped the accused's clutches, reports Pradeep Mahra.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Berinag: A taxi driver was arrested for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl at Patal Bhuvaneshwar in Uttarakhand.
Sources said, the girl had run away from her home in Haryana to visit Nainital. She arrived in Nainital on Friday and asked the taxi driver for information about the best places to visit nearby. The driver then told her about Patal Bhuvaneshwar.
The minor girl stated that she went to Patal Bhuvaneshwar in the taxi. At around 11 pm on Friday, when they reached Gupti on the Patal Bhuvaneshwar road, the taxi driver, identified as Nandan Singh Bisht, son of Kesar Singh, resident of Gelakota Lamgada in Almora began harassing and molesting her. The girl managed to escape and sought assistance from a taxi coming from Berinag.
Those in the taxi called Highway Patrol Team 112 and 108 to assist the minor. Upon receiving information, a police team from Gangolihat Kotwali, led by inspector Kailash Joshi, arrived at the spot. It was then that Nandan tried to flee, but was apprehended a short distance away.
The accused was brought to Gangolihat. Based on a complaint filed by those who helped the minor, Nandan was arrested. Police have registered a case against Nandan under POCSO Act and relevant sections of BNS.
Joshi said the minor's family in Haryana has been notified. The girl's presence of mind and courage helped her escape from the clutches of Nandan, said locals.
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