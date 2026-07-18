ETV Bharat / state

Taxi Driver Held For Attempting To Rape Minor In Uttarakhand's Nainital

Berinag: A taxi driver was arrested for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl at Patal Bhuvaneshwar in Uttarakhand.

Sources said, the girl had run away from her home in Haryana to visit Nainital. She arrived in Nainital on Friday and asked the taxi driver for information about the best places to visit nearby. The driver then told her about Patal Bhuvaneshwar.

The minor girl stated that she went to Patal Bhuvaneshwar in the taxi. At around 11 pm on Friday, when they reached Gupti on the Patal Bhuvaneshwar road, the taxi driver, identified as Nandan Singh Bisht, son of Kesar Singh, resident of Gelakota Lamgada in Almora began harassing and molesting her. The girl managed to escape and sought assistance from a taxi coming from Berinag.