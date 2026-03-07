ETV Bharat / state

Taxi Driver Arrested For Attempted Rape And Robbery Of Woman Tourist In Nainital

Haldwani: Uttarakhand Police in Nainital district arrested a taxi driver within 10 hours for allegedly attempting to rape and rob a woman tourist. The accused had reportedly taken the victim to a deserted road, assaulted her and snatched her mobile phone. Police tracked him down using CCTV footage and technical evidence.

Manjunath TC, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Nainital shared that the incident occurred on March 5, 2026, when a woman tourist travelling from Delhi reached Haldwani by bus via Dehradun. From Haldwani, she took an auto-rickshaw to Kathgodam and then hired a taxi to travel to Nainital.

Police said around 1:30 am near Valdiyakhhan, the taxi driver diverted the vehicle toward a deserted road near Patwadangar instead of heading to Nainital. When the woman protested, the driver allegedly assaulted her and attempted to rape her.

The accused also snatched her mobile phone to prevent her from informing anyone about the incident. According to the victim’s statement, the driver fled after she raised an alarm. The woman then ran into a nearby forest area and spent the entire night there.

On the morning of March 6, the victim sought help from local residents and informed the police. Officers reached the spot, secured the crime scene and called a forensic team to collect evidence.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered at Tallital Police Station under sections 64, 309(6) and 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).