ETV Bharat / state

Tawang International Marathon Set To Draw 4600 Runners

Tezpur: The picturesque high-altitude town of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to host the second edition of Tawang International Marathon on Saturday, with more than 4,600 runners expected to participate in the sporting event.

Jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, the marathon will be held at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium under the theme ‘Queen of High Altitude Run’. The event aims to promote fitness, peace, adventure sports and tourism in Arunachal Pradesh’s mountainous border region.

The marathon will feature full-marathon, half-marathon, 10-km and 5-km races. More than 1,000 women runners are expected to participate, while international athletes, including runners from Kenya and European countries, will add a new dimension to the event. The total prize money will be more than Rs 65 lakh.

Preparations are on in full swing in Tawang, with the stadium being decked up for the occasion. Distribution of participant T-shirts and health screening arrangements are also underway. Given the demanding high-altitude conditions, organisers have stressed the importance of medical fitness and advised participants with health concerns to avoid the race without appropriate medical clearance.

The marathon will feature full-marathon, half-marathon, 10-km and 5-km races. (ETV Bharat)

District Sports Officer Sangey Tsering said the marathon would help boost tourism, promote a culture of fitness and support development in border villages. He expressed hope that the event would become a permanent fixture on Arunachal Pradesh’s annual sporting calendar.

The inaugural edition of the Tawang Marathon was held in 2023. Following its success, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the event would be developed into an annual international sporting fixture through joint efforts by the Indian Army and the state’s civil administration. The Indian Army is playing a key role in coordinating the marathon and supporting the arrangements.