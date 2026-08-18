Tattoo Safety Under Scrutiny: Karnataka Forms Expert Panel, Calls for Uniform Nationwide Regulation
Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration commissioner, Srinivas K said chemical substances in tattoo inks could cause health problems when unsafe procedures were used.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka has moved to regulate tattoo studios and inks after laboratory tests detected 22 metals, residual solvents and possible microbial contamination in samples collected from the market.
The Karnataka Health Department has constituted an expert committee, examined available studies and submitted a detailed report to the Union government. It has sought a nationwide framework covering tattoo inks, studio hygiene, artist training and safe tattooing procedures. The state is also preparing guidelines and examining the need for legislation.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, commissioner of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration, Srinivas K said the chemical substances in tattoo inks could cause health problems when unsafe products or procedures were used.
“Tattoo chemicals can lead to several diseases. We have formed a committee and written to the Central government. We have analysed the available studies and submitted a report. Based on the report, regulations need to be brought in for tattooing,” Srinivas said.
The department’s investigation covered informal samples of eight tattoo ink colours from different manufacturers. Officials reported detecting 22 metals, including selenium, chromium, platinum and arsenic, along with residual solvents.
The department also raised concerns over the absence of recognised standards for tattoo ink sterility. Coloured inks can be difficult to test through existing methods, while drawing ink from the same container for multiple customers may increase the risk of contamination.
At present, India does not have a uniform law specifically regulating tattoo studios, artists, ink composition and application procedures. Karnataka has asked the Centre to frame national standards, possibly by classifying tattoo inks as cosmetics and bringing them within the existing regulatory system. Bureau of Indian Standards specifications for manufacturing, importing, testing and labelling tattoo inks have also been proposed.
The planned framework could require registration and licensing of studios, professional training for artists, periodic inspections, informed consent from clients and proper biomedical waste disposal. Studios may also be required to use sterile, single-use needles, disposable ink cups, gloves and properly disinfected equipment.
Health specialists caution that tattooing does not directly cause HIV or hepatitis. These infections may be transmitted when needles or equipment contaminated with infected blood are reused. Unsafe procedures can spread HIV and hepatitis B or C, while contaminated ink, non-sterile water and poor aftercare may cause bacterial or fungal infections.
Tattoo pigments may also trigger itching, swelling, allergic reactions, scarring and inflammatory lumps known as granulomas. Some metallic contaminants have raised concerns about long-term toxicity because small ink particles may move through the lymphatic system or bloodstream and reach other parts of the body.
However, experts say available evidence does not establish that tattoos directly cause skin cancer. The level of risk depends on the ink’s composition, contamination, application method, individual sensitivity and duration of exposure. Authorities and the media must therefore avoid presenting an unproven connection as a confirmed medical fact.
Regulation could protect customers, improve public confidence and help trained tattoo artists distinguish themselves from unsafe operators. Tattooing is also a source of creative expression, employment and income for small studios. However, licensing, testing and sterile equipment could increase operating costs. Affordable registration and consistent enforcement will be necessary to prevent unlicensed operators from moving underground.
Until formal rules are introduced, customers should choose clean studios, insist on sealed single-use needles and fresh disposable ink cups, check ink labels and expiry dates, and seek medical attention if persistent redness, swelling, pus or fever develops after tattooing.