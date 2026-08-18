ETV Bharat / state

Tattoo Safety Under Scrutiny: Karnataka Forms Expert Panel, Calls for Uniform Nationwide Regulation

Bengaluru: Karnataka has moved to regulate tattoo studios and inks after laboratory tests detected 22 metals, residual solvents and possible microbial contamination in samples collected from the market.

The Karnataka Health Department has constituted an expert committee, examined available studies and submitted a detailed report to the Union government. It has sought a nationwide framework covering tattoo inks, studio hygiene, artist training and safe tattooing procedures. The state is also preparing guidelines and examining the need for legislation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, commissioner of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration, Srinivas K said the chemical substances in tattoo inks could cause health problems when unsafe products or procedures were used.

“Tattoo chemicals can lead to several diseases. We have formed a committee and written to the Central government. We have analysed the available studies and submitted a report. Based on the report, regulations need to be brought in for tattooing,” Srinivas said.

The department’s investigation covered informal samples of eight tattoo ink colours from different manufacturers. Officials reported detecting 22 metals, including selenium, chromium, platinum and arsenic, along with residual solvents.

The department also raised concerns over the absence of recognised standards for tattoo ink sterility. Coloured inks can be difficult to test through existing methods, while drawing ink from the same container for multiple customers may increase the risk of contamination.

At present, India does not have a uniform law specifically regulating tattoo studios, artists, ink composition and application procedures. Karnataka has asked the Centre to frame national standards, possibly by classifying tattoo inks as cosmetics and bringing them within the existing regulatory system. Bureau of Indian Standards specifications for manufacturing, importing, testing and labelling tattoo inks have also been proposed.