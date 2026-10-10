ETV Bharat / state

Tathva 2026 Begins At NIT Calicut; Silver Jubilee Edition Features Robo Wars, Auto Show and Drone Spectacle

From high-performance cars and vintage automobiles to go-kart racing the festival offers a wide range of attractions for technology enthusiasts and the general public. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: A spectacular blend of technology, innovation and entertainment marked the opening of Tathva 2026, the silver jubilee edition of the techno-management festival organised by the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) at its campus in Chathamangalam, Kozhikode on Friday.

From high-performance cars and vintage automobiles to go-kart racing and robot combat, the festival offers a wide range of attractions for technology enthusiasts, students and the general public. A major highlight this year is a large-scale drone show, billed by the organisers as the biggest of its kind in Keralam.

One of South India's major student-led techno-management festivals, Tathva has traditionally attracted around 80,000 participants from different states. Organisers expect attendance to cross one lakh during the silver jubilee edition.

A distinctive feature of Tathva is that it is organised by students, who also raise the funds required to conduct the event. The main programmes span three days and include sessions led by experts from various technical fields, offering students opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and industry developments.

NIT Calicut public relations officer Ashwin Babu J B told ETV Bharat that the festival features several major attractions, including Robo Wars, with prize money of approximately Rs 2 lakh for the winners.

The silver jubilee edition combines events developed by alumni over previous years with new programmes designed to expand participation. Students from schools and colleges outside NITC, as well as members of the public, can visit the campus and experience the institution's technical and creative projects.

Students Amit and Vinay told ETV Bharat that Tathva 2026 had been organised on a grand scale.