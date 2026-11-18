ETV Bharat / state

Tata Steel Plans 10-Tonne Hydrogen Production Facility In Odisha's Kalinganagar To Reduce Carbon Footprint

Bhubaneswar : As part of its effort to reduce the carbon footprint of its steelmaking operations, Tata Steel is planning to set up a hydrogen production facility at its Kalinganagar plant in Odisha.

The proposed project, with a capacity of 10 tonnes per day by using gases generated during steelmaking process, is expected to be India’s first initiative to produce hydrogen from steel plant off-gases. The company has joined hands with Houston-based Utility Global to explore the project using the latter’s proprietary H2Gen technology. Both companies will undertake Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies before Tata Steel’s board takes a final investment decision on the project, an company statement said.

The proposed facility will use carbon monoxide-rich gases released during steel production as raw material to generate high-purity hydrogen. Utility Global has developed an electrochemical process for this purpose and has previously demonstrated the technology using actual blast furnace gas at a steel manufacturing facility in Canada.

If the project receives the necessary approval following the engineering studies, the next stage will involve installation and operation of the facility at Kalinganagar.

Subodh Pandey, Vice President – Technology, R&D, New Materials Business and Graphene at Tata Steel, said decarbonisation technologies must be capable of functioning within the scale and operational complexity of an existing steel plant. He said the proposed collaboration would help the company explore emission reduction by making use of its existing industrial infrastructure. The company has set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.