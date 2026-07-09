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Tata's Semiconductor Plant In Assam To Get Rs 14,044 Cr Govt Incentive

Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah said the Centre will provide Rs 10,255 crore as an incentive to the Tata Electronics facility.

Tata semiconductor plant
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By PTI

Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Guwahati: The upcoming Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant of the Tata Group in Assam will receive a Rs 14,044 crore incentive from the government, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query from Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on capital subsidies given to the project, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah said the Centre will provide Rs 10,255 crore as an incentive to the Tata Electronics facility.

"The Assam government has additionally sanctioned Rs 3,789 crore for the project to ensure its long-term success," he added.

Borah said the plant is likely to generate a total employment of more than 27,000, including 15,000 direct jobs.

With an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the upcoming facility of Tata Electronics' Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) is expected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day, employing advanced packaging technologies like flip chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP).

Situated at Jagiroad in Morigaon district of central Assam, the modern facility is being set up after the closure of the PSU firm Hindustan Paper Corp's (HPC) Nagaon Paper Mill.

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ASSAM SEMICONDUCTOR PLANT
TATA ELECTRONICS
TATA SEMICONDUCTOR PLANT

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