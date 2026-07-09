ETV Bharat / state

Tata's Semiconductor Plant In Assam To Get Rs 14,044 Cr Govt Incentive

Guwahati: The upcoming Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant of the Tata Group in Assam will receive a Rs 14,044 crore incentive from the government, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query from Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on capital subsidies given to the project, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah said the Centre will provide Rs 10,255 crore as an incentive to the Tata Electronics facility.

"The Assam government has additionally sanctioned Rs 3,789 crore for the project to ensure its long-term success," he added.