Taste Of Purity: Bread-And-Yogurt Dish Goes Viral As Non-Veg, Sparks Outrage Against Ujjain Hotel
Turns out, aggrieved hotel employees had tried to defame MP Tourism's Heritage Hotel Samrat Vikramaditya, which is located next to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
By Rahul Singh Rathore
Ujjain: Samrat Vikramaditya, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Heritage Hotel, near the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, was recently witness to the havoc that fake, manipulated information can wreak in society.
It all began when two days ago, CCTV footage from Hotel Samrat Vikramaditya was circulated on social media, in which, kitchen staff can be heard discussing the preparation of non-vegetarian food, and washing their hands thereafter to mitigate the "purity" sensibility of patrons. A photo of the alleged "non-veg" dish also went viral at the same time.
Samrat Vikramaditya is a heritage hotel just 100 m from the Mahakal Temple operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Originally known as Maharajwada (King's Palace), it was renovated at a cost of Rs 18 crore and inaugurated as a heritage hotel last year by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Being so close to the city's prime tourist attraction — the Mahakal Temple — it is maintained as a vegetarian property.
So it wasn't surprising that soon after the video and photo went viral online, it sparked outrage among right-wing Hindu activists in the city. Arjun Bhadauria, convener of the Hindu Jagran Manch, demanded an investigation and an FIR against the culprits. The offended groups wrote a complaint to Bhopal officials and sent it with a photo of the dish.
With the matter gaining momentum, the hotel management intervened. Now, they have exposed that the claim was fake, and behind it were four employees of the hotel, who had spread the rumour to tarnish its image. The hotel officials said the video that had sparked the uproar in fact showed a dish prepared at the hotel that is made of leavened bread, with hung yogurt as stuffing, as non-vegetarian.
Hotel manager Satish Pathak of MP Tourism explained, "Misleading information has been spread about the preparation of non-vegetarian food at the hotel. We pay special attention to purity and integrity. We personally took cognisance of the misleading information, following which officials from Bhopal arrived to investigate. Now, an FIR has been filed under sections of tarnishing the hotel's image, fraud, and forgery, against four hotel employees who acted with the intent to tarnish the hotel's image."
The investigation had revealed that some hotel staffers had prepared a dish made of bread, yogurt, and cheese late at night. However, it was viralled with misleading claims of it being non-vegetarian.
Mahakal police station in-charge Gagan Badal said, "An application was received from hotel manager Satish Pathak. After investigating the complaint, a case has been registered against hotel employees Rakesh Sen, Priyanka Patel, Harishankar Sahu, and Arpit Tiwari, under sections of forgery and fraud. All the accused will be arrested and presented in court soon, and further action will be taken."
Hotel manager Satish Pathak said employees are hired only after training. The four who have been implicated in the case also worked at the hotel after completing their training, but suddenly disappeared for three months, and were served notices for it. "When they returned, they likely conspired against the hotel by misusing the digital letter, gaining access to the hotel's email ID, in order to spread the video and photo," he said.