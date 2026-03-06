ETV Bharat / state

Taste Of Purity: Bread-And-Yogurt Dish Goes Viral As Non-Veg, Sparks Outrage Against Ujjain Hotel

The hotel and the dish at the eye of the storm ( ETV Bharat )

By Rahul Singh Rathore Ujjain: Samrat Vikramaditya, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Heritage Hotel, near the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, was recently witness to the havoc that fake, manipulated information can wreak in society. It all began when two days ago, CCTV footage from Hotel Samrat Vikramaditya was circulated on social media, in which, kitchen staff can be heard discussing the preparation of non-vegetarian food, and washing their hands thereafter to mitigate the "purity" sensibility of patrons. A photo of the alleged "non-veg" dish also went viral at the same time. Samrat Vikramaditya is a heritage hotel just 100 m from the Mahakal Temple operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Originally known as Maharajwada (King's Palace), it was renovated at a cost of Rs 18 crore and inaugurated as a heritage hotel last year by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Being so close to the city's prime tourist attraction — the Mahakal Temple — it is maintained as a vegetarian property. So it wasn't surprising that soon after the video and photo went viral online, it sparked outrage among right-wing Hindu activists in the city. Arjun Bhadauria, convener of the Hindu Jagran Manch, demanded an investigation and an FIR against the culprits. The offended groups wrote a complaint to Bhopal officials and sent it with a photo of the dish.