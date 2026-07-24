ETV Bharat / state

Tasmac Salesman's Death: Family Refuse To Accept Body, Demands Fair Probe

Tuticorin: The family of N Arunachalam, a Tasmac salesman who allegedly died in police custody, refused to accept his body on Friday and demanded an impartial probe into the death. The victim's brother, Sudalaimani, disputed the police claim that Arunachalam lost consciousness while in police custody and alleged suspicion over his death.

"My brother had no pre-existing ailments like epilepsy or any other medical condition, contrary to what was said. Nor did he have a history of taking medication for such issues," he told reporters here today.

The family, which refused to accept the body, has demanded a proper investigation and to ensure justice in Arunachalam's death, Sudalaimani said. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for autopsy.