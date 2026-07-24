Tasmac Salesman's Death: Family Refuse To Accept Body, Demands Fair Probe
The victim's brother, Sudalaimani, disputed the police claim that Arunachalam lost consciousness while in police custody and alleged suspicion over his death.
By PTI
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Tuticorin: The family of N Arunachalam, a Tasmac salesman who allegedly died in police custody, refused to accept his body on Friday and demanded an impartial probe into the death. The victim's brother, Sudalaimani, disputed the police claim that Arunachalam lost consciousness while in police custody and alleged suspicion over his death.
"My brother had no pre-existing ailments like epilepsy or any other medical condition, contrary to what was said. Nor did he have a history of taking medication for such issues," he told reporters here today.
The family, which refused to accept the body, has demanded a proper investigation and to ensure justice in Arunachalam's death, Sudalaimani said. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for autopsy.
On Thursday, the Tuticorin police released CCTV footage purportedly showing Arunachalam, a resident of Amutha Nagar, suddenly collapsing inside the police lock-up. Police personnel immediately attended to him, provided first aid and drinking water, and ensured that he was seated safely, police said.
Arunachalam was admitted to the Tuticorin Government Medical College Hospital a day after his arrest and died after undergoing treatment for five days.
Denying the allegation of custodial torture, the Tuticorin South Police said Arunachalam had been arrested on July 17 under various provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during a prohibition enforcement check.
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