ETV Bharat / state

TASMAC Mandates Digital Payments for Liquor Purchases Above Rs 1,000 From Nov 1

Chennai: In a major push toward transparency and operational efficiency, the State-owned TASMAC has made digital payments mandatory for retail liquor sales exceeding Rs 1,000, starting November 1.

Quoting an official circular, a senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) said on Tuesday that the state currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops.

"While options for UPI, debit, and credit cards are already available, a vast majority of transactions continue to happen in cash," he said, adding, "Handling large amounts of physical currency daily has created significant operational hurdles for shop staff, including safety risks during cash transit, account discrepancies, and the risk of counterfeit currency."

Stating that the state administration has received repeated public complaints regarding overcharging above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), the official said transitioning to digital payment systems allows every transaction to be logged in real time with precise timestamps and amounts, effectively preventing overcharging and directly crediting sales revenue into official bank accounts.

The digital payment mandate will roll out in phases. From November 1, any single purchase valued over Rs 1,000 must be paid using digital modes such as UPI, debit or credit cards, he said.