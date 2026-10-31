ETV Bharat / state

TASMAC Liquor Prices: No Extra ₹10 Charge From November 1, Explains Tamil Nadu Excise Minister

Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister Vignesh clarifying that Rs 10 hike in liquor bottles is meant for envirnomental and social welfare levy. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh has clarified that consumers will not have to pay an additional ₹10 over the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor bottles at TASMAC outlets from November 1. Instead, the ₹10 environmental and social welfare levy will be incorporated into the printed MRP, and customers can get the amount back by returning the empty bottles.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Friday evening, the minister rejected allegations by opposition leaders that the government was increasing liquor prices by ₹10 per bottle.

He said that, under the previous system, consumers were charged ₹10 separately when purchasing liquor and received the amount back on returning the empty bottle. The government had decided to include this amount in the MRP to ensure that the collection and accounting of the money were transparent.

“The ₹10 will be included in the MRP. When customers return the bottle, they will get the amount back,” the minister said.

Bottle-Return Figures Differ

The minister said the previous regime had claimed that 99% of empty liquor bottles were returned. However, the present government conducted a pilot study at three locations, which indicated that around 40% of bottles were not being returned.

He questioned the accounting of the unclaimed amounts, arguing that the revised system would ensure that the money collected was properly accounted for by the government.

According to the minister, the new arrangement is expected to generate an additional ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue for the state treasury. He also referred to a potential annual collection of ₹3,600 crore under the ₹10-per-bottle system.

Return At Any TASMAC Outlet

The new arrangement is expected to generate an additional ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue for the state treasury. (ETV Bharat)

The minister said consumers would be able to return empty bottles at any TASMAC liquor shop in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of where they had purchased them.

He said a tender process was under way to install bottle-collection machines. Notices explaining the scheme in Tamil and English would also be displayed prominently at all TASMAC outlets.

The government is considering restructuring the liquor retail system, but does not intend to open new outlets, the minister said. Existing shops may be relocated where necessary, and the current workforce would be used to operate them without recruiting additional employees.

He also ruled out the possibility of shifting liquor sales entirely online.

Liquor Shop Licence Scams

The minister cautioned the public against people allegedly collecting money by claiming they could secure liquor shop licences in his name.