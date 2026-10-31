TASMAC Liquor Prices: No Extra ₹10 Charge From November 1, Explains Tamil Nadu Excise Minister
₹10 environmental and social welfare levy to be included in bottle MRP; consumers can reclaim the amount by returning empty bottles at any TASMAC outlet
Published : October 31, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh has clarified that consumers will not have to pay an additional ₹10 over the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor bottles at TASMAC outlets from November 1. Instead, the ₹10 environmental and social welfare levy will be incorporated into the printed MRP, and customers can get the amount back by returning the empty bottles.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Friday evening, the minister rejected allegations by opposition leaders that the government was increasing liquor prices by ₹10 per bottle.
He said that, under the previous system, consumers were charged ₹10 separately when purchasing liquor and received the amount back on returning the empty bottle. The government had decided to include this amount in the MRP to ensure that the collection and accounting of the money were transparent.
“The ₹10 will be included in the MRP. When customers return the bottle, they will get the amount back,” the minister said.
Bottle-Return Figures Differ
The minister said the previous regime had claimed that 99% of empty liquor bottles were returned. However, the present government conducted a pilot study at three locations, which indicated that around 40% of bottles were not being returned.
He questioned the accounting of the unclaimed amounts, arguing that the revised system would ensure that the money collected was properly accounted for by the government.
According to the minister, the new arrangement is expected to generate an additional ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue for the state treasury. He also referred to a potential annual collection of ₹3,600 crore under the ₹10-per-bottle system.
Return At Any TASMAC Outlet
The minister said consumers would be able to return empty bottles at any TASMAC liquor shop in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of where they had purchased them.
He said a tender process was under way to install bottle-collection machines. Notices explaining the scheme in Tamil and English would also be displayed prominently at all TASMAC outlets.
The government is considering restructuring the liquor retail system, but does not intend to open new outlets, the minister said. Existing shops may be relocated where necessary, and the current workforce would be used to operate them without recruiting additional employees.
He also ruled out the possibility of shifting liquor sales entirely online.
Liquor Shop Licence Scams
The minister cautioned the public against people allegedly collecting money by claiming they could secure liquor shop licences in his name.
He warned that action would be taken against those involved, adding that those who paid money in such transactions would also face action, rather than only the people who received it.
The government has said the revised procedure is intended to improve transparency in the empty-bottle buy-back system and ensure that the ₹10 collection is properly accounted for.
How Keralam Is Tackling Waste
Keralam, through the State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), has introduced a pilot buy-back scheme specifically for plastic liquor bottles. The initiative was officially rolled out on September 10, 2025, initially covering 20 selected retail outlets — 10 each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.
Under the scheme, consumers pay a refundable deposit of ₹20 for eligible plastic bottles. They can claim the amount by returning the empty bottle, carrying the required barcode or identification sticker, to a participating retail outlet. The refund can be returned to the customer or adjusted against the cost of a subsequent purchase, subject to the applicable procedures.
The buy-back scheme seeks to give consumers a financial incentive to return bottles rather than discard them, while creating a more organised channel for collection and recycling.
Goa's QR-Code-Based DRS
Goa is preparing a state-wide Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) covering liquor bottles made of glass, plastic and metal. Under the proposed system, each eligible container will carry a unique QR code to facilitate tracking.
Consumers will pay a deposit at the time of purchase and receive a refund when they return the empty bottle through the designated collection network. The QR-code mechanism is intended to track containers and improve accountability across the supply, retail and recycling chain.
Goa had initially planned to introduce the first phase of the scheme on September 1, 2026. However, the launch has been postponed to April 1, 2027.
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