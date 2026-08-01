ETV Bharat / state

TASMAC Corruption Case: Former Minister Senthil Balaji's Close Associates Arrested By DVAC

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has arrested two close associates of former Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) corruption case, intensifying its probe into purported irregularities in liquor procurement, bar licences and transport contracts.

The two accused, identified as Karthik and Ramesh from Karur district, were taken into custody after investigators allegedly gathered evidence linking them to the case. They were questioned for several hours at an undisclosed location before being produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The case was registered by the DVAC on July 28 after a preliminary inquiry found prima facie evidence of alleged irregularities in the functioning of the TASMAC during the previous DMK government.

Former minister Senthil Balaji, former TASMAC managing director Visakan (IAS), TASMAC officials Ramadurai Murugan, Panneerselvam, Bhaskar and several others were initially named in the FIR. The agency has also alleged the involvement of liquor manufacturers, bottling companies, bar licence holders and unidentified TASMAC officials.

As part of the investigation, DVAC officials recently conducted searches at 41 locations linked to Senthil Balaji and others across Tamil Nadu. Investigators said they seized documents, electronic records and digital devices believed to be connected to the alleged irregularities. One premises suspected to be linked to the case was also sealed during the raids.