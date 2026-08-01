TASMAC Corruption Case: Former Minister Senthil Balaji's Close Associates Arrested By DVAC
The two accused, identified as Karthik and Ramesh from Karur district, were taken into custody after investigators allegedly gathered evidence linking them to the case.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has arrested two close associates of former Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) corruption case, intensifying its probe into purported irregularities in liquor procurement, bar licences and transport contracts.
The two accused, identified as Karthik and Ramesh from Karur district, were taken into custody after investigators allegedly gathered evidence linking them to the case. They were questioned for several hours at an undisclosed location before being produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
The case was registered by the DVAC on July 28 after a preliminary inquiry found prima facie evidence of alleged irregularities in the functioning of the TASMAC during the previous DMK government.
Former minister Senthil Balaji, former TASMAC managing director Visakan (IAS), TASMAC officials Ramadurai Murugan, Panneerselvam, Bhaskar and several others were initially named in the FIR. The agency has also alleged the involvement of liquor manufacturers, bottling companies, bar licence holders and unidentified TASMAC officials.
As part of the investigation, DVAC officials recently conducted searches at 41 locations linked to Senthil Balaji and others across Tamil Nadu. Investigators said they seized documents, electronic records and digital devices believed to be connected to the alleged irregularities. One premises suspected to be linked to the case was also sealed during the raids.
Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji had approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected. He subsequently moved the Supreme Court, which granted him anticipatory bail.
According to investigators, Karthik and Ramesh had earlier been arrested in a separate case relating to the alleged attempt to negotiate with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLAs and were later released on bail. Their fresh arrest follows scrutiny of documents and evidence seized during the ongoing TASMAC investigation.
Although Ramesh was not named in the original FIR, officials said his arrest was based on material and evidence collected during the course of the investigation.
The DVAC is expected to summon former minister Senthil Balaji and other accused for questioning in the coming days as it continues to investigate the alleged financial irregularities, money trail and the roles of those suspected to have facilitated the scam.
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