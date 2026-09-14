ETV Bharat / state

Tarun Tejpal Surrenders Before Goa Court To Serve 10-Year Sentence; Says 'Justice Will Come'

Panaji: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court on Monday to serve his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case.

On August 25, the Supreme Court had directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks to undergo his 10-year prison sentence following his conviction by the Bombay High Court. A SC bench of Justice Alok Aradhe had dismissed Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering.

Tejpal surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa, after which he was sent to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa to begin serving his sentence.

"We are in the Supreme Court. We are sure that justice will come," Tejpal said while heading towards jail. The apex court had listed his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to the filing of the surrender certificate.

"In case the surrender certificate is filed on or before September 21, 2026, the registry shall list the criminal appeal for hearing on September 22, 2026 before the regular court," it had said.

On August 6, the Bombay HC convicted Tejpal of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in November 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.

Tejpal was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe). Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

The HC had imposed a fine of more than Rs 10 lakh, with the court directing that the amount be paid to the victim. Tejpal was arrested in November 2013 in the case and remained in custody for several weeks before being granted bail.