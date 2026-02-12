ETV Bharat / state

Rejected In Love, Tarn Taran Law College Student Who Shot Female Classmate, Himself, Dies

Tarn Taran: Prince Raj, a student who shot himself after killing a student of Tarn Taran's Law College in the classroom, has also died. On Thursday, his body was sent to Government Medical College, Amritsar, for postmortem. However, no member of Raj's family came to receive the body, nor did anyone reach out to the Amritsar hospital morgue, where the postmortem is being carried out.

This incident took place on the morning of February 9 at Mai Bhago Law College in village Usma of Tarn Taran. In an alleged case of unrequited love, Prince Raj, a student of the college, shot a female classmate in the forehead, before shooting himself in the head. The girl died on the spot, while the accused, Raj, was seriously injured.

He was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Amritsar, where he undergoing emergency treatment for the past three days, before he passed away on Wednesday night. But till now, no family member has approached the authorities to provide further information.

Dr Chandra Prakash, a resident doctor at Government Medical College, said, "Prince Raj's body reached us last night. He was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for the past few days, and died yesterday during treatment. At present, the postmortem of his body hasn't been done because neither any family member, nor any police officer, has contacted us. As soon as a police officer or any family member reaches the hospital, we can complete the necessary legal process and carry out the postmortem.