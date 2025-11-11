ETV Bharat / state

Tarn Taran Assembly Bypoll In Punjab | Voting Underway; AAP, Congress, BJP, And SAD In Four-Cornered Contest

Tarn Taran: Voting is underway for the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in Punjab, which was necessitated after the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal in June this year. Polling began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM amid tight security arrangements. The results will be declared on November 14, 2025, along with the Bihar Assembly election results.

A total of 1,92,838 voters, including 1,00,933 men, 91,897 women, and eight third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes across 222 polling stations set up at 114 locations. Officials said 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to ensure smooth and peaceful polling, marking one of the largest deployments in any by-election so far. By noon, ober 23 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise. Among the early voters were AAP candidates Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Congress nominee Karanbir Singh Burj.

The bypoll has drawn significant attention as it is seen as a key test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP, which is keen to retain its hold over the seat. The Congress, led by candidate Karanbir Singh Burj, has also campaigned strongly. Burj, who heads the party's Tarn Taran district unit, is contesting an election for the first time.