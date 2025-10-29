ETV Bharat / state

'Not A Militant, A Political Leader': In JK Assembly, Two Legislators Voice Concern Over Kashmir Separatist's Deteriorating Health

Srinagar: On the fourth day of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session, legislators MY Tarigami and Sajad Lone on Wednesday voiced concern over the deteriorating health of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. They urged the government to take humanitarian considerations into account.

Speaking in the Assembly, CPI(M) MLA Tarigami said he had received a distress call from Shah's family, who expressed serious concern about his worsening health condition. "The family of Shabir Ahmad Shah contacted me and requested that the issue be raised in this House," Tarigami said. "Such humanitarian matters deserve attention from the government."

Tarigami appealed to the administration to consider transferring Kashmiri prisoners lodged in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir back to the Valley. "These prisoners should be brought closer to their families so that they can receive care and support," he said, urging the government to look into their condition and take appropriate steps.

Joining the concern, People's Conference leader and MLA Sajad Lone said that while he did not share Shah's political ideology, his condition demanded compassion. "He is not a militant, he is a political leader," Lone told the House. "His ideology is different, but he can't even get up or take care of himself."