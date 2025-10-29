'Not A Militant, A Political Leader': In JK Assembly, Two Legislators Voice Concern Over Kashmir Separatist's Deteriorating Health
CPI(M) leader Tarigami and PC chief Sajad Lone asked the Omar Abdullah government to take up the matter with the union government.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 29, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST
Srinagar: On the fourth day of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session, legislators MY Tarigami and Sajad Lone on Wednesday voiced concern over the deteriorating health of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. They urged the government to take humanitarian considerations into account.
Speaking in the Assembly, CPI(M) MLA Tarigami said he had received a distress call from Shah's family, who expressed serious concern about his worsening health condition. "The family of Shabir Ahmad Shah contacted me and requested that the issue be raised in this House," Tarigami said. "Such humanitarian matters deserve attention from the government."
Tarigami appealed to the administration to consider transferring Kashmiri prisoners lodged in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir back to the Valley. "These prisoners should be brought closer to their families so that they can receive care and support," he said, urging the government to look into their condition and take appropriate steps.
Joining the concern, People's Conference leader and MLA Sajad Lone said that while he did not share Shah's political ideology, his condition demanded compassion. "He is not a militant, he is a political leader," Lone told the House. "His ideology is different, but he can't even get up or take care of himself."
Lone also questioned the silence of the Assembly over Shah's health, saying, "Then what about this Assembly? We talk about Kashmiri nationalism, but when one of our own is suffering, we remain silent."
Lone urged the government to take up the issue with the Union Home Ministry through proper channels. "We are not asking to interfere, but expressing concern cannot be a crime," he said, adding that Shah has spent decades behind bars and is currently lodged in a prison outside Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the Assembly should not remain indifferent to such humanitarian concerns. "This House must find a way to communicate its concern to the central government," Lone said.
