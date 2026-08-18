Tarapith Hotel Owner Arrested After Fire Kills 9 Pilgrims, 15 Accommodations Shut
Rampurhat Sub-Divisional Officer says 15 hotels near Tarapith temple will remain shut till verification of their safety measures and compliance, reports Firoj Ali.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Tarapith: A day after nine pilgrims were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a hotel in temple town Tarapith in West Bengal's Birbhum district, the administration ordered indefinite closure of 15 hotels here.
Police arrested the hotel owner, Prabir Pal, on Tuesday morning and a search operation was conducted using a speedboat in a pond adjacent to the hotel as locals claimed that some people had jumped into the pond from the balcony during the blaze.
Earlier on Monday, police had detained and interrogated Prabir Pal's son before arresting him. The hotel owner and his son have been booked under multiple sections, including charges of culpable homicide and negligence regarding safety.
The fire raised questions whether hotels and accommodations in the temple town possessed adequate fire safety systems with allegations being raised against many hotels for lacking sufficient fire-fighting equipment and failing to provide necessary alternative exits or safety measures for evacuation of guests during fires or other emergencies.
Under the directives of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. an investigation was launched to verify whether hotels near Tarapith temple were adhering to government regulations, obtaining necessary approvals, and maintaining proper fire safety systems.
Amidst this, the Rampurhat Sub-divisional administration issued notices to 15 hotels in Tarapith, ordering them to remain closed till their safety measures and compliance are verified.
Rampurhat Sub-Divisional Officer Rathor Ashwin Babusingha said, "We had previously ordered the closure of eight hotels. Following yesterday's tragic incident, and acting on the Chief Minister's directive and with the District Magistrate's approval, we have ordered the closure of another 15 hotels today. With the upcoming Kaushiki Amavasya in mind, we are arranging training sessions for the managers and staff of every hotel in Tarapith to ensure safety of pilgrims."
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