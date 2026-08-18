ETV Bharat / state

Tarapith Hotel Owner Arrested After Fire Kills 9 Pilgrims, 15 Accommodations Shut

Tarapith: A day after nine pilgrims were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a hotel in temple town Tarapith in West Bengal's Birbhum district, the administration ordered indefinite closure of 15 hotels here.

Police arrested the hotel owner, Prabir Pal, on Tuesday morning and a search operation was conducted using a speedboat in a pond adjacent to the hotel as locals claimed that some people had jumped into the pond from the balcony during the blaze.

Earlier on Monday, police had detained and interrogated Prabir Pal's son before arresting him. The hotel owner and his son have been booked under multiple sections, including charges of culpable homicide and negligence regarding safety.

The fire raised questions whether hotels and accommodations in the temple town possessed adequate fire safety systems with allegations being raised against many hotels for lacking sufficient fire-fighting equipment and failing to provide necessary alternative exits or safety measures for evacuation of guests during fires or other emergencies.