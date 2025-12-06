Tapovan, A Historic Mention Of Ramayan Apart, A Loss Of Green Cover In Nashik
Marathi actors like Sayaji Shinde are against the felling of 1800 trees in the Tapovan region of Nashik and are supporting the locals.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
By Kapil Bhaskar
Nashik: Residents of Nashik have decided to vehemently oppose the felling of 1800 trees in Tapovan, in Panchavati. Maharashtra Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan had announced the trees would be chopped for the construction of a Sadhugram, accommodation premises for the lakhs of sadhus who are expected to visit Nashik next year, for the Gami Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
Residents of Nashik and environmentalists have been holding many protests here, taking inspiration from the late Vinoba Bhave's 'Chipko' andolan, to hug trees. This issue has been simmering for a few weeks now. The Nashik Municipal Corporation, however, has initiated a tender process to purchase a machine to fell these trees. Many leading Marathi film actors, including Sayaji Shinde, have extended support to the locals in their fight to save this green cover.
Environmentalists assert that this Tapovan region contains indigenous trees important to the ecological balance of that region. "There are rare species like Vad, Neem, Tamarind, and Jambhul, as well as many Indian shade trees. This region is also home to rare medicinal plants. Many of the trees here are over 100 years old and can qualify as heritage trees," said environmentalist Amit Kulkarni.
Emphasising the need of a green lung in this region, Bharati Jadhav, another environmentalist, said, "Nashik city receives 25 per cent of its oxygen from the Tapovan area. Moreover, there are at least 52 different species of birds that visit Tapovan because of this foliage. It is like a forest for us, and cutting down 1800 trees will have long-term adverse effects on the water supply of our city and the air quality, which is kept in balance for the time being."
What Is Tapovan?
The name Tapovan signifies penance and forest. This place is linked to numerous Ramayana-related tales and religious beliefs. In this region, the Godavari and Kapil rivers meet. Environmentalists say there are many beautiful trees and other therapeutic plants in this location, which is enveloped in dense forests. Every twelve years, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is hosted in Tapovan.
It is said, Nasik city has been blessed as Lord Ram's feet touched Tapovan. According to the scriptures and as mentioned by Sage Valimiki, in his epic, Ramayan, Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita spent many years living in this Tapovan during their exile. A significant episode of Ramayana's Dandaranya episode occurred in Panchavati. It was here that Ram's younger brother, Lakshman, is said to have severed Shurpanakha's nose. This is the location where Lord Ram lived in a cottage. The spiritual tranquility of Tapovan and Panchavati is a folklore told generations down the line.
The Maharashtra government claimed their purpose to set up this accommodation facility is to stop encroachment during the next two Kumbh Melas.
However, according to the petitioner, advocate Nitin Pandit, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's proposal is essentially unlawful.
"Till 2017, the Tapovan region was designated as a 'No Development Zone.' This neighbourhood was then depicted as Sadhugram in the 2017 city development plan by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. We are against the construction of Bharat Mandapam, the exhibition centre that is to come up there," Advocate Pandit stated in his plea.
Leading Marathi film industry actors have extended their support to the Nasik residents. First was Sayaji Shinde, and now, Santosh Juvekar and Amay Khopkar have extended support.
"We shouldn't cut down trees because it is suicide. Since nature is the source of all life, there was no deity, religion, or caste before it. Trees are a representation of life, and we should not encourage chopping them," said Juvekar, adding, "No human is above nature."
Khopkar slammed Girish Mahajan and accused him of lying to the people. "Girish Mahajan, the minister of the Kumbh Mela, lied, saying the trees were brought here from Hyderabad. We aren't against the Sadhus, we will welcome them, but we won't let this government trample on us in the name of Kumbh Mela," Khopkar said.
"They are lying when they say they want to construct accommodation for the Sadhus. They have plans to build banquet halls, exposition centres, and restaurants too," claimed Khopkar, who is also the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena Film Cine President. He maintained that Tapovan has to be protected at any cost.
After nearly 10 days of protests, Mahajan defended himself by distancing from the tender process. He claimed that he was not aware of it and promised to protect the trees.
"It is not known how the tender for the exhibition centre in Tapovan was awarded. However, not a single tree will be cut to construct an exposition or commercial centre. We are also considering withdrawing the proposition," Mahajan said.
Mahajan maintained that the thick trees are not going to be felled, and it is not appropriate to ask the visiting Sadhus to reside elsewhere.
"The Sadhus and Mahants will have to reside in Tapovan. It is inappropriate to demand that their arrangement should be made outside. Only small trees that have developed in recent years will be chopped, and replaced in another place for the construction of Sadhugram. This replanting will be more than 70 per cent successful," said Mahajan.
Environmentalists asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri not to tear down the trees in 1,000 letters sent today.
Read More