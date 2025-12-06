ETV Bharat / state

Tapovan, A Historic Mention Of Ramayan Apart, A Loss Of Green Cover In Nashik

By Kapil Bhaskar

Nashik: Residents of Nashik have decided to vehemently oppose the felling of 1800 trees in Tapovan, in Panchavati. Maharashtra Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan had announced the trees would be chopped for the construction of a Sadhugram, accommodation premises for the lakhs of sadhus who are expected to visit Nashik next year, for the Gami Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Residents of Nashik and environmentalists have been holding many protests here, taking inspiration from the late Vinoba Bhave's 'Chipko' andolan, to hug trees. This issue has been simmering for a few weeks now. The Nashik Municipal Corporation, however, has initiated a tender process to purchase a machine to fell these trees. Many leading Marathi film actors, including Sayaji Shinde, have extended support to the locals in their fight to save this green cover.

Environmentalists assert that this Tapovan region contains indigenous trees important to the ecological balance of that region. "There are rare species like Vad, Neem, Tamarind, and Jambhul, as well as many Indian shade trees. This region is also home to rare medicinal plants. Many of the trees here are over 100 years old and can qualify as heritage trees," said environmentalist Amit Kulkarni.

A view of the Tapovan area in Nashik (ETV Bharat)

Emphasising the need of a green lung in this region, Bharati Jadhav, another environmentalist, said, "Nashik city receives 25 per cent of its oxygen from the Tapovan area. Moreover, there are at least 52 different species of birds that visit Tapovan because of this foliage. It is like a forest for us, and cutting down 1800 trees will have long-term adverse effects on the water supply of our city and the air quality, which is kept in balance for the time being."

What Is Tapovan?

The name Tapovan signifies penance and forest. This place is linked to numerous Ramayana-related tales and religious beliefs. In this region, the Godavari and Kapil rivers meet. Environmentalists say there are many beautiful trees and other therapeutic plants in this location, which is enveloped in dense forests. Every twelve years, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is hosted in Tapovan.

It is said, Nasik city has been blessed as Lord Ram's feet touched Tapovan. According to the scriptures and as mentioned by Sage Valimiki, in his epic, Ramayan, Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita spent many years living in this Tapovan during their exile. A significant episode of Ramayana's Dandaranya episode occurred in Panchavati. It was here that Ram's younger brother, Lakshman, is said to have severed Shurpanakha's nose. This is the location where Lord Ram lived in a cottage. The spiritual tranquility of Tapovan and Panchavati is a folklore told generations down the line.

The Maharashtra government claimed their purpose to set up this accommodation facility is to stop encroachment during the next two Kumbh Melas.