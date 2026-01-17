ETV Bharat / state

Tantric Held For Raping Haryana Woman For 10 Days In Captivity

Panipat: A tantric was held for abducting and raping a woman from Haryana's Panipat in captivity for 10 days in the Kamakhya forest of Assam, police said.

It is learnt that the woman went to the tantric to seek treatment for her ailing son. Exploiting her vulnerability, he subjected her to sexual assault on the pretext of treating her son. As per the victim, the tantric drugged her and kept her in captivity for 10 days, during which he repeatedly raped her.

"My son had been ill for quite some time, so I went to the tantric to get him treated. He assured me that he would cure my son, and I trusted him. The tantric called me on January 1 and gave me some food as prasad (religious offering). On January 4, the tantric came in an autorickshaw to pick me up. On the way, he gave me something to eat, after which I lost my consciousness," said the victim.