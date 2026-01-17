Tantric Held For Raping Haryana Woman For 10 Days In Captivity
Police said the woman went to the accused to seek treatment for ailing son. Exploiting her vulnerability, he abducted her and took her to Assam.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Panipat: A tantric was held for abducting and raping a woman from Haryana's Panipat in captivity for 10 days in the Kamakhya forest of Assam, police said.
It is learnt that the woman went to the tantric to seek treatment for her ailing son. Exploiting her vulnerability, he subjected her to sexual assault on the pretext of treating her son. As per the victim, the tantric drugged her and kept her in captivity for 10 days, during which he repeatedly raped her.
"My son had been ill for quite some time, so I went to the tantric to get him treated. He assured me that he would cure my son, and I trusted him. The tantric called me on January 1 and gave me some food as prasad (religious offering). On January 4, the tantric came in an autorickshaw to pick me up. On the way, he gave me something to eat, after which I lost my consciousness," said the victim.
According to police, the victim said after regaining her consciousness, she found herself in a room in the Kamakhya forest in Assam, where she was held captive for 10 days and raped repeatedly. When she resisted, the tantric threatened her with death. Afterwards, the accused took her to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
"The family of the victim had filed a missing person report after her disappearance, and an investigation was launched. The police traced the accused's location, apprehended the tantric, and safely brought the woman back to Panipat. A case has been registered against the tantric under several sections, including rape. Further action is being taken," said an official.
