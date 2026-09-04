Two Tanker Drivers Booked For Siphoning Off Industrial Oil Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Bhiwandi
The drivers diverted tankers carrying 2,650 litres of furnace oil and 12,080 kg of industrial oil to siphon off fuel to a local vendor
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Thane: Two tanker drivers and a local buyer have been booked for allegedly stealing industrial oil and misappropriating vehicles worth Rs 50 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.
According to police, the drivers diverted tankers carrying 2,650 litres of furnace oil and 12,080 kg of industrial oil to siphon off fuel to a local vendor in Bhiwandi on September 1.
Based on a complaint lodged by an employee of Jupiter Petrochem, the Nizampur police have registered a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.
Tanker drivers Mahesh Santram Yadav (32) and Kamal Ahmad Mohammad Alam Ansari (25) hail from Uttar Pradesh, and the vendor, Javed Shaalam Khan (35), is a resident of Khadipar, Bhiwandi.
The official said that Yadav was entrusted with a tanker carrying 2,650 litres of furnace oil and Ansari was dispatched with a tanker carrying 12,080 kg of industrial oil. Instead of reaching their designated delivery locations, the drivers diverted the tankers to Bhiwandi, where they illegally siphoned off 150 litres and 180 litres of oil respectively to sell to Khan.
The total value of the stolen oil and tankers involved in the crime was Rs 50 lakh, he said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case.