ETV Bharat / state

Two Tanker Drivers Booked For Siphoning Off Industrial Oil Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Bhiwandi

Thane: Two tanker drivers and a local buyer have been booked for allegedly stealing industrial oil and misappropriating vehicles worth Rs 50 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the drivers diverted tankers carrying 2,650 litres of furnace oil and 12,080 kg of industrial oil to siphon off fuel to a local vendor in Bhiwandi on September 1.

Based on a complaint lodged by an employee of Jupiter Petrochem, the Nizampur police have registered a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.