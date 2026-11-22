ETV Bharat / state

Two Army NCOs Killed After Tank Runs Over Them During Military Exercise In Haryana's Hisar

Hisar : Two Indian Army NCOs were killed when a tank accidentally ran over them during a military exercise on the outskirts of Bhojraj village in Haryana's Hisar district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm during a combat exercise involving approximately 32 tanks. Police said, during the exercise, a thick cloud of dust raised by the movement of the tanks in a row reduced visibility. As a result, the driver of one of the tanks could not spot the two soldiers deployed at a position and ran over them.

The tank ran over Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and Naik Ankush Kumar of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. They were rushed to the Hisar Military Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Naik Manish was the only son of Ramveer, an ex-serviceman. Naik Ankush had spoken to his children on the phone on Saturday. He was scheduled to return home on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, Pooja, son, Harsh, and daughter, Nandini.