ETV Bharat / state

Tanishq Jewellery Heist: Entire 11.7 Kg Of Ornaments Worth ₹15 Crore Recovered, Main Accused Held In Dharmapuri

Nishanth, a travel vlogger, and his associate Meenakshi (right), an influencer, have been arrested for stealing Rs 15 crore gold and diamond jewellery from a Tanishq showroom in Madurai. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Madurai City Police have recovered the entire 11.7 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, valued at approximately ₹15 crore, stolen from a Tanishq showroom in the city, following the arrest of the prime accused, Nishanth.

Police recovered the remaining jewellery from the Vilacheri area of Madurai based on information allegedly provided by Nishanth, who was arrested in Dharmapuri. The recovery completes the seizure of the entire quantity reported stolen in the robbery, according to the police.

The robbery took place at a four-storey Tanishq showroom in the Palanganatham area along Madurai Bypass Road on Thursday (November 12). A masked man allegedly entered the building by climbing through an opening left for elevator construction, broke the glass display cases on the first floor and escaped with 11.7 kg of gold and diamond jewellery.

The Madurai City Police formed nine special teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage provided a crucial lead, with investigators identifying a tattoo on the suspect's hand.

The police subsequently identified the suspect as Nishanth, a video editor and travel vlogger. His alleged associates, Meenakshi (22) a popular Instagram influencer, and his father, Suresh (53) were arrested on Saturday (November 14).

During questioning, Meenakshi allegedly disclosed where part of the stolen jewellery had been concealed. Acting on the information, police initially recovered around 5 kg of jewellery buried in the Kanmai area of Madakulam.

Nishanth, who was absconding, was travelling towards Bengaluru in a private omnibus on Sunday night (November 15), reportedly covering his face.

The bus conductor became suspicious of his behaviour and alerted the Dharmapuri police. A police team intercepted the bus at the Adiyamankottai checkpoint. Nishanth allegedly attempted to escape by jumping through the rear window but was apprehended.

He was subsequently brought to Madurai for questioning. During the investigation, he allegedly disclosed that the remaining stolen jewellery had been hidden in Vilacheri.