Tanishq Jewellery Heist: Entire 11.7 Kg Of Ornaments Worth ₹15 Crore Recovered, Main Accused Held In Dharmapuri
Tamil Nadu police identified the suspect as Nishanth, a travel vlogger, and associates, Meenakshi (22) and his father, Suresh (53) were arrested on Saturday.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai City Police have recovered the entire 11.7 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, valued at approximately ₹15 crore, stolen from a Tanishq showroom in the city, following the arrest of the prime accused, Nishanth.
Police recovered the remaining jewellery from the Vilacheri area of Madurai based on information allegedly provided by Nishanth, who was arrested in Dharmapuri. The recovery completes the seizure of the entire quantity reported stolen in the robbery, according to the police.
The robbery took place at a four-storey Tanishq showroom in the Palanganatham area along Madurai Bypass Road on Thursday (November 12). A masked man allegedly entered the building by climbing through an opening left for elevator construction, broke the glass display cases on the first floor and escaped with 11.7 kg of gold and diamond jewellery.
The Madurai City Police formed nine special teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage provided a crucial lead, with investigators identifying a tattoo on the suspect's hand.
மதுரை மாநகரம்: நகைக்கடை கொள்ளை வழக்கில் பெண் உட்பட 2 பேர் கைது – கொள்ளையடிக்கப்பட்ட 5½ கிலோ நகைகள் மீட்பு மதுரையில் நடைபெற்ற தனிஷ்க் நகைக்கடை கொள்ளைச் சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக அமைக்கப்பட்ட தனிப்படையினர், சம்பவ இடத்திலிருந்த கண்காணிப்பு கேமரா பதிவுகள் மற்றும் தொலைபேசி அழைப்புகளை ஆய்வு செய்து, பெண் உட்பட இருவரைக் கைது செய்தனர். மேலும், கொள்ளையடிக்கப்பட்ட 5½ கிலோ நகைகளும் மீட்கப்பட்டன. Madurai City: Two Arrested in Tanishq Jewellery Store Robbery Case – 5½ kg of Stolen Jewellery Recovered Special teams formed to investigate the Tanishq jewellery store robbery in Madurai analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and telephone call records, leading to the arrest of two persons, including a woman. A total of 5½ kg of stolen jewellery was also recovered. #MaduraiCityPolice #JewelleryRobbery #StolenJewelleryRecovered #TwoArrested #TamilNaduPolice— Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) November 15, 2026
The police subsequently identified the suspect as Nishanth, a video editor and travel vlogger. His alleged associates, Meenakshi (22) a popular Instagram influencer, and his father, Suresh (53) were arrested on Saturday (November 14).
During questioning, Meenakshi allegedly disclosed where part of the stolen jewellery had been concealed. Acting on the information, police initially recovered around 5 kg of jewellery buried in the Kanmai area of Madakulam.
Nishanth, who was absconding, was travelling towards Bengaluru in a private omnibus on Sunday night (November 15), reportedly covering his face.
The bus conductor became suspicious of his behaviour and alerted the Dharmapuri police. A police team intercepted the bus at the Adiyamankottai checkpoint. Nishanth allegedly attempted to escape by jumping through the rear window but was apprehended.
He was subsequently brought to Madurai for questioning. During the investigation, he allegedly disclosed that the remaining stolen jewellery had been hidden in Vilacheri.
VIDEO | Madurai: Prime accused S Nishanth, arrested in connection with the Tanishq jewellery showroom robbery, is taken for a medical examination ahead of his production before a court. Around 500 sovereigns (4kg) of gold jewellery had reportedly been stolen from the popular Tanishq jewellery showroom on Madurai Bypass Road. According to preliminary information, a masked person allegedly entered the showroom through the rear entrance Wednesday night and decamped with the jewellery. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026
A special police team recovered the jewellery from the location based on the information provided by him. The entire quantity of 11.7 kg was subsequently weighed in the presence of showroom representatives, and its quantity and value were confirmed, police said.
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