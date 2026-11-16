ETV Bharat / state

Rs 21 Crore Tanishq Gold Heist: YouTuber Nishanth Arrested In Dharmapuri While Fleeing In Pvt Bus

Police said the suspect who decamped with 11 kilo gold jewels and some diamond jewellery on November 12 had been successfully evading the police net until now. Preliminary estimates suggested the stolen jewellery is of worth Rs 21 crore.

A senior police official who is privy to the investigation said the suspect had been swapping sim cards and changing his location continuously, making it difficult to track. This changed when the private bus conductor grew suspicious of Nishanth as he kept his face covered with his cap throughout his journey, the official said. "He tipped us off with the bus location and we followed it for some distance before intercepting it near Seshampatti," he said. The site is about 11 km from Dharmapuri. The bus was plying from Salem, when he was caught.

Another police official who was part of the team said Nishanth tried to flee on the sight of policemen. He said the suspect jumped out of the bus in vain as there was an entire posse of police force laying in wait. This marked the end of Nishanth's adventure of evading police after police arrested his girlfriend and Instagram influencer M Meenakshi, (22) and his father Suresh,(45).

FILE - YouTuber Nishanth (ETV Bharat via Tamil Nadu Police)

The police identified Nishanth based on scientific investigation and a tattoo using the trail of CCTV footage obtained during his earlier recce visits to the newly setup Tanishq showroom in Madurai district.