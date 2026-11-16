Rs 21 Crore Tanishq Gold Heist: YouTuber Nishanth Arrested In Dharmapuri While Fleeing In Pvt Bus
Police intercepted the private bus he was travelling near Dharmapuri district.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Dharmapuri/Madurai: Tamil Nadu Police arrested prime suspect YouTuber Nishanth who allegedly pulled off the 21 crore jewellery heist from the Tata-owned brand gold showroom in the southern district, officials said on Monday.
Police said the suspect who decamped with 11 kilo gold jewels and some diamond jewellery on November 12 had been successfully evading the police net until now. Preliminary estimates suggested the stolen jewellery is of worth Rs 21 crore.
A senior police official who is privy to the investigation said the suspect had been swapping sim cards and changing his location continuously, making it difficult to track. This changed when the private bus conductor grew suspicious of Nishanth as he kept his face covered with his cap throughout his journey, the official said. "He tipped us off with the bus location and we followed it for some distance before intercepting it near Seshampatti," he said. The site is about 11 km from Dharmapuri. The bus was plying from Salem, when he was caught.
Another police official who was part of the team said Nishanth tried to flee on the sight of policemen. He said the suspect jumped out of the bus in vain as there was an entire posse of police force laying in wait. This marked the end of Nishanth's adventure of evading police after police arrested his girlfriend and Instagram influencer M Meenakshi, (22) and his father Suresh,(45).
The police identified Nishanth based on scientific investigation and a tattoo using the trail of CCTV footage obtained during his earlier recce visits to the newly setup Tanishq showroom in Madurai district.
The trail led the police to Madakulam a southwestern pocket of Madurai, where a scooter he was riding after the heist disappeared.
Police zeroed in on his residence with the help of his tattoo. While his father feigned ignorance, police recovered the spray used to cover the CCTV cameras and other materials including gloves to prevent fingerprints were recovered from the house.
With the confessions from Meenakshi, the police managed to dig out a partial part of the loot from the land of Nishanth. As much as five kg of gold was recovered from the site. The hunt for the rest of the gold is expected to get over based on the interrogation of Nishanth.
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