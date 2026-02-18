ETV Bharat / state

Border Town Teen Scores 99.30 Percentile In JEE Main, Overcomes Poverty To Chase IIT Dream

Kota: Eighteen-year-old Tanishk Jain from the twin border towns of Bhaisodamandi in Madhya Pradesh and Bhawanimandi in Rajasthan has secured a 99.30 percentile in JEE Main. While most students achieve this feat through a host of online and physical training, Tanishk, on the other hand, did self-studies. He said his family could not afford the coaching fee. His father runs a tailoring shop, and his grandfather is a handcart puller in a local market.

"We were not in a position to enrol him in offline coaching. The fees are very high, and living expenses in Kota run into lakhs. Somehow, we managed to arrange the online course fee," said Tanishk’s father, Paras Jain.

Tanishk’s next goal is to crack JEE Advanced and secure admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for a B.Tech in Computer Science. He believes his education will better his future and improve his family’s financial condition. Recalling how he grew up in a family of five living in a mud house and then building a small permanent home, Tanishk said there was no saving after they moved to a new home. "Even arranging Rs 8,000-10,000 for online coaching fee was a challenge," he said. Throughout Tanishk’s course, the family struggled to sponsor his fee.

Tanishk Jain with his family (ETV Bharat)

It was not only the financial crisis that the family was living through, but Tanishk lost his mother when he was two. An only child, he was raised by his father and later by his stepmother, Bharati, who is a homemaker. "She ensured that I maintained a disciplined study routine and never felt alone," he said. His grandmother, Lalita Jain, and his differently-abled aunt, Sangeeta Jain, are also part of Tanishk’s family, who he said, supported him for his education.