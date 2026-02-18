Border Town Teen Scores 99.30 Percentile In JEE Main, Overcomes Poverty To Chase IIT Dream
Kota: Eighteen-year-old Tanishk Jain from the twin border towns of Bhaisodamandi in Madhya Pradesh and Bhawanimandi in Rajasthan has secured a 99.30 percentile in JEE Main. While most students achieve this feat through a host of online and physical training, Tanishk, on the other hand, did self-studies. He said his family could not afford the coaching fee. His father runs a tailoring shop, and his grandfather is a handcart puller in a local market.
"We were not in a position to enrol him in offline coaching. The fees are very high, and living expenses in Kota run into lakhs. Somehow, we managed to arrange the online course fee," said Tanishk’s father, Paras Jain.
Tanishk’s next goal is to crack JEE Advanced and secure admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for a B.Tech in Computer Science. He believes his education will better his future and improve his family’s financial condition. Recalling how he grew up in a family of five living in a mud house and then building a small permanent home, Tanishk said there was no saving after they moved to a new home. "Even arranging Rs 8,000-10,000 for online coaching fee was a challenge," he said. Throughout Tanishk’s course, the family struggled to sponsor his fee.
It was not only the financial crisis that the family was living through, but Tanishk lost his mother when he was two. An only child, he was raised by his father and later by his stepmother, Bharati, who is a homemaker. "She ensured that I maintained a disciplined study routine and never felt alone," he said. His grandmother, Lalita Jain, and his differently-abled aunt, Sangeeta Jain, are also part of Tanishk’s family, who he said, supported him for his education.
Tanishk completed schooling from a government school, scoring 95% in Class 10 and 94% in Class 12. Later, he opted for mathematics in class 11 and began preparing for an engineering entrance exam. In 2024, he told his father that he wanted to study at an IIT and secure a good job to improve the family's financial condition.
In 2025, Tanishk cleared JEE Main, qualified for JEE Advanced, and participated in JoSAA counselling. Based on his rank, he was allotted a seat in Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu. However, he was determined to pursue Computer Science, which he thinks offers better career prospects.
He decided to drop a year and prepare again, which led him to secure 99.30 percentile through self-study and online coaching. Ironically, he did not receive any benefits of the state policies, for he lived at the border area, crossing Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
A resident of a town in Madhya Pradesh and a student in Rajasthan, just 100 meters away from his hometown, he was not eligible for Rajasthan’s Anukriti scheme for free coaching as his Aadhaar card belonged to Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh’s Super 100 scheme didn't work for him as he did not have the state board class 10 marksheet.
Caught between administrative boundaries, he could not avail benefits from either state and had to rely solely on his own efforts and online resources. Moving ahead, Tanishk says he is focusing on JEE Advanced and securing admission into a top Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
