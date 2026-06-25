TANGEDCO Debt Soars To ₹2.47 Lakh Crore; TVK Government Unveils Reform Roadmap
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved the recruitment of 15,000 personnel, while Minister Nirmal assures that there will be no tariff hike.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government's newly released White Paper on the power sector has revealed that the state's electricity board (TANGEDCO) is burdened with a cumulative debt of ₹2.47 lakh crore.
The White Paper, released on Thursday by Minister for Energy Resources and Law C T R Nirmal Kumar, comes days after the state government's broader assessment of Tamil Nadu's finances was presented on June 16 by Finance Minister Maria Wilson following the assumption of office by the TVK-led government.
According to the report, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and associated entities currently carry a total debt of ₹2,47,130 crore. Of this, loans worth ₹87,399 crore were raised during the previous five-year period.
The document states that the power utility's present financial deficit stands at ₹34,447 crore, reflecting a long-standing mismatch between revenue generation and expenditure.
The White Paper notes that financial losses have accumulated steadily over the past 25 years, with the deficit reaching a peak of ₹58,534 crore during the 2016–2021 period. It adds, however, that the deficit has reduced to ₹34,447 crore during the 2021–2026 period.
Rising Demand, Limited Generation
Tamil Nadu's peak electricity demand has reached 21,300 MW. However, the state's own generation through the Electricity Board currently stands at only 3,495 MW.
The report states that Tamil Nadu receives 13,566 MW through allocations from the Central grid and relies on additional purchases from the open market to meet demand. Short-term power procurement is currently being undertaken at an average cost of ₹6.75 per unit, adding to the financial burden on the utility.
15,000 To Be recruited
The White Paper highlights a significant manpower crisis within the electricity sector. While an estimated workforce of 1.4 lakh employees is required for efficient operations, only 74,714 personnel are currently in service. As a result, 65,921 vacancies remain unfilled. The report notes that only 343 recruitments were made during the previous five-year administration.
To address the shortage, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved the recruitment of 15,000 personnel in the first phase, with the objective of improving maintenance services, reducing fault-repair delays and easing workload pressures on existing staff.
The government has also raised concerns regarding the utilisation of borrowed funds. The White Paper states that despite loans amounting to ₹87,399 crore being raised over the past five years, substantial infrastructure improvements were not undertaken. It further notes that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting investigations into alleged irregularities in the electricity sector.
Reforms And Measures
To curb excessive expenditure on power purchases and improve governance, the government has announced a series of reforms in procurement and contract management. A three-tier verification mechanism has been introduced for contracts involving private suppliers. The system includes a Market Analysis Committee, a Manufacturer Assessment Committee and a Cross-check Committee.
In addition, a fully digital, portal-based tendering process has been introduced to enhance transparency and prevent favouritism in contract awards.
As part of its long-term strategy, the government plans to establish 231 new substations at an estimated cost of ₹15,032 crore to strengthen transmission and distribution infrastructure across the state. The administration believes that a combination of administrative reforms, improved planning and operational efficiencies could generate savings of up to ₹215 crore per month.
No Tariff Hike This Year
In a significant announcement for consumers, Nirmal Kumar assured that electricity tariffs will not be increased this year. The government also indicated that it intends to review the system of automatic annual tariff revisions linked to inflation that had been implemented through the Electricity Regulatory Commission every July 1. The White Paper further states that efforts are underway to gradually address the utility's regulatory assets burden, estimated at around ₹59,000 crore, without passing additional costs on to consumers.
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