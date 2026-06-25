ETV Bharat / state

TANGEDCO Debt Soars To ₹2.47 Lakh Crore; TVK Government Unveils Reform Roadmap

Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar (centre) releasing the White Paper of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. Also seen Electricity Board Chairman Radhakrishnan (right) and Energy Department Secretary Anil Meshram (left) ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government's newly released White Paper on the power sector has revealed that the state's electricity board (TANGEDCO) is burdened with a cumulative debt of ₹2.47 lakh crore.

The White Paper, released on Thursday by Minister for Energy Resources and Law C T R Nirmal Kumar, comes days after the state government's broader assessment of Tamil Nadu's finances was presented on June 16 by Finance Minister Maria Wilson following the assumption of office by the TVK-led government.

According to the report, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and associated entities currently carry a total debt of ₹2,47,130 crore. Of this, loans worth ₹87,399 crore were raised during the previous five-year period.

The document states that the power utility's present financial deficit stands at ₹34,447 crore, reflecting a long-standing mismatch between revenue generation and expenditure.

The White Paper notes that financial losses have accumulated steadily over the past 25 years, with the deficit reaching a peak of ₹58,534 crore during the 2016–2021 period. It adds, however, that the deficit has reduced to ₹34,447 crore during the 2021–2026 period.

Rising Demand, Limited Generation

Tamil Nadu's peak electricity demand has reached 21,300 MW. However, the state's own generation through the Electricity Board currently stands at only 3,495 MW.

The report states that Tamil Nadu receives 13,566 MW through allocations from the Central grid and relies on additional purchases from the open market to meet demand. Short-term power procurement is currently being undertaken at an average cost of ₹6.75 per unit, adding to the financial burden on the utility.

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