ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Ranipet Seat?

Ranipet: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Ranipet seat, which comes under the Ranipet district. A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.

The DMK has fielded R Gandhi from the seat. R Gandhi is the Minister of Handlooms and Textiles in the MK Stalin-led government. He is pitted against VM Kartikeyan of the BJP. However, it is not a two-way fight with the entry of TVK, which is led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

TVK has fielded Tharia from the seat. Now 80-years-old, R Gandhi is a veteran DMK leader and has won from the Ranipet seat in the 2016 Assembly elections and the 2021 Assembly elections.