Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Ranipet Seat?
DMK has fielded Tamil Nadu Minister R Gandhi, who is seeking re-election.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST
Ranipet: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Ranipet seat, which comes under the Ranipet district. A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.
The DMK has fielded R Gandhi from the seat. R Gandhi is the Minister of Handlooms and Textiles in the MK Stalin-led government. He is pitted against VM Kartikeyan of the BJP. However, it is not a two-way fight with the entry of TVK, which is led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.
TVK has fielded Tharia from the seat. Now 80-years-old, R Gandhi is a veteran DMK leader and has won from the Ranipet seat in the 2016 Assembly elections and the 2021 Assembly elections.
While in 2016 polls, he defeated C Elumalai of the AIADMK, in the 2021 polls, he overcame the challenge of SM Sugumar of the AIADMK.
The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 will take place on May 4, and that is when we will know the fate of R Gandhi and other candidates.
Will anti-incumbency play a part this time around? Again, the answer to this question will be known only on Monday, the day when counting takes place.