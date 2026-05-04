Assembly Election 2026 | Will R Sakkarapani Win From Oddanchatram Seat Again?
A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST
Oddanchatram: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Oddanchatram seat, which comes in the Dindigul district of the state.
The ruling DMK has fielded R Sakkarapani, who is a senior leader and a Minister of Food and Civil Supplies in the MK Stalin-led government. He is pitted against Vidiyal Sekar of the BJP and Mohan S of the TVK.
R. Sakkarapani has been elected from the Oddanchatram constituency for six consecutive periods. He won from the constituency in the 1996 Assembly polls, 2001 Assembly polls, 2006 Assembly polls, 2011 Assembly polls, 2016 Assembly polls and 2021 elections.
He was the Chief Government Whip of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2011 and as a DMK Whip from 2011 to 2016 in the Legislative Assembly and also from 2016 to 2021 in the Legislative Assembly.
A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23, 2026.
Overall in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is hoping to retain power, and it is facing the challenges posed by the opposition AIADMK-led alliance the TVK, which has entered the fray for the first time. TVK is led by actor-turned politician Vijay.