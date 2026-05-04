ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Will R Sakkarapani Win From Oddanchatram Seat Again?

Oddanchatram: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Oddanchatram seat, which comes in the Dindigul district of the state.

The ruling DMK has fielded R Sakkarapani, who is a senior leader and a Minister of Food and Civil Supplies in the MK Stalin-led government. He is pitted against Vidiyal Sekar of the BJP and Mohan S of the TVK.

R. Sakkarapani has been elected from the Oddanchatram constituency for six consecutive periods. He won from the constituency in the 1996 Assembly polls, 2001 Assembly polls, 2006 Assembly polls, 2011 Assembly polls, 2016 Assembly polls and 2021 elections.