ETV Bharat / state

'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' Relegated To Third Place At CM Vijay Swearing-In: Minister Arjuna Vows Return To Tradition

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026. Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is also present. ( PTI )

Chennai: A controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' was rendered third, after 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem, at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and his council of ministers in Chennai. Responding to the issue, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, in a post on social media, termed the new sequence "inappropriate for Tamil Nadu" and said the government did not agree with the Tamil invocation song being placed third.

Traditionally, the Tamil invocation song is played at the beginning of official government functions in the state. However, at the ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and presided over by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, 'Vande Mataram' was Sung first, followed by 'Jana Gana Mana' and only then the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu'.

The departure from convention triggered criticism from several political leaders and allies supporting the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government.

Minister Arjuna said the Governor’s office had informed the state government that the order was based on a new circular from the Union government and that the Governor, as the constitutional authority presiding over the ceremony, was bound to follow it.

"Accordingly, in an unavoidable situation, the Tamil invocation song was played as the third song. However, in future times, this new practice will not be followed. Instead, as per the earlier practice, the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event, and the national anthem at the end," Arjuna said.