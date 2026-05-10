'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' Relegated To Third Place At CM Vijay Swearing-In: Minister Arjuna Vows Return To Tradition
The departure from convention triggered criticism from several political leaders and allies supporting the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government
Published : May 10, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Chennai: A controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' was rendered third, after 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem, at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and his council of ministers in Chennai. Responding to the issue, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, in a post on social media, termed the new sequence "inappropriate for Tamil Nadu" and said the government did not agree with the Tamil invocation song being placed third.
Traditionally, the Tamil invocation song is played at the beginning of official government functions in the state. However, at the ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and presided over by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, 'Vande Mataram' was Sung first, followed by 'Jana Gana Mana' and only then the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu'.
The departure from convention triggered criticism from several political leaders and allies supporting the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government.
Minister Arjuna said the Governor’s office had informed the state government that the order was based on a new circular from the Union government and that the Governor, as the constitutional authority presiding over the ceremony, was bound to follow it.
"Accordingly, in an unavoidable situation, the Tamil invocation song was played as the third song. However, in future times, this new practice will not be followed. Instead, as per the earlier practice, the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event, and the national anthem at the end," Arjuna said.
The issue drew sharp reactions from allies of the ruling coalition. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian condemned the decision, saying the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' has always been accorded pride of place at the start of government functions and demanded an explanation from the state government.
He said such a mistake should not be repeated in future official events.
PMK founder S Ramadoss also urged the government to ensure due importance is given to the Tamil invocation song at all state functions, while VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan criticised the change in protocol.
The controversy gained further traction after a similar sequence was followed during the swearing-in of TVK legislator M V Karuppaiah, elected from Sholavandan constituency, as the pro-tem Speaker, where the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' was again rendered third after 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem.
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