ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Poet-Lyricist Vairamuthu Named 2025 Jnanpith Award Winner

New Delhi: The 60th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour, for the year 2025 will be conferred on distinguished Tamil poet, lyricist and writer R. Vairamuthu. This was announced by the Bharatiya Jnanpith on Saturday. He has been selected for the prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Tamil literature, marked by creative depth and a distinctive poetic voice.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Selection Committee chaired by noted writer Pratibha Ray. The committee comprised eminent litterateurs and scholars, including Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Suranjan Das, A. Krishna Rao, Prafulla Shiledar, Kesubhai Desai, Janaki Prasad Sharma, K. Srinivas Rao and Maheshwar.

Born on July 13, 1953, in Tamil Nadu, R. Vairamuthu is regarded as one of the most prominent voices in contemporary Tamil literature. His works are known for their evocative portrayal of human emotions, social concerns and a deep sensitivity towards nature. Over a literary career spanning more than four decades, he has made significant contributions across poetry, lyrics and prose.

His writings have gained wide readership for their originality, emotional depth and strong cultural grounding. Vairamuthu has authored more than 37 books, including poetry collections and novels. Some of his acclaimed works include Kallikattu Ethikasam, Karuvachi Kaaviyam, Thanni Desam and Moondraam Ullaga Por (The Third World War).