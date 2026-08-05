Tamil Nadu To Fight For Its Water Rights, To Oppose Mekedatu Dam: State Finance Minister
Presenting state budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the state govt will ensure timely release of Cauvery water as per judicial directives.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Chennai: The TVK-led coalition government in Tamil Nadu presented its maiden budget for 2026-27 on Wednesday with focus on a massive blend of welfare schemes and high-tech infrastructure aimed at transforming the state into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2031. Amid the row over Cauvery river water with Karnataka, the state government said it will keep release the river water as per judicial directives while ensuring the state's rights are protected.
Presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson under the leadership of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, the financial plan balances fiscal discipline with heavy investments in education, youth, and women's welfare.
Wilson said the state government will continue to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights pertaining to inter-state river waters. "The Tamil Nadu government will ensure timely Cauvery water release in accordance with established agreements, tribunal awards and judicial directions," he said.
The minister said Tamil Nadu's water rights will be protected through sustained legal, technical and administrative efforts, including opposition to projects that may affect the state's entitlements, such as the Mekedatu Project. "The government will also pursue the raising of the Mullai Periyar Dam water level, implementation of the Anaimalaiyar and Nallar dam projects, and the early execution of the Godavari-Cauvery River Link Project, to strengthen long-term water security and support farmers' welfare," he said.
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு. ச. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்களை தலைமைச் செயலகத்தில், தமிழ்நாடு அரசின் 2026–2027 ஆம் ஆண்டிற்கான திருத்திய நிதிநிலை அறிக்கையை தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றப் பேரவையில் தாக்கல் செய்வதற்கு முன்பாக சந்தித்து வாழ்த்துப் பெற்றேன்.@CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ… pic.twitter.com/zHJk2Rmmx8— Dr N. Marie Wilson (@MarieWilson_TVK) August 5, 2026
Wilson said water is the lifeline of agriculture, yet various river interlinking projects announced by previous governments have progressed at a slow pace, affecting agricultural productivity. "Recognising this, the state government will now take steps to expedite river interlinking initiatives. The Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar River Linking Project, will commence this year with an initial allocation of Rs 150 crore. Further, an allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for preparing detailed project reports for the Pennaiyar-Cheyyar, Pennaiyar-Palar, and Tamirabarani. Accordingly, a total allocation of Rs.200 crore has been made for the implementation and planning of these river-linking initiatives," he said.
The minister said, "The lifelines of Tamil Nadu, the great Cauvery, Vaigai and Tamiraparani rivers, remain polluted due to direct discharge of untreated industrial effluents, domestic sewage and dumping of solid waste on river banks, resulting in severe pollution in stretches passing through industrialised and urbanised areas".
He said in order to restore the purity of the rivers, the state government will conduct detailed feasibility studies and prepare detailed project reports covering the installation of sewerage and effluent treatment plants for liquid waste, comprehensive solid waste management in rural and urban areas along these rivers, riverfront development in urban areas and river surface cleaning. An amount of Rs.25 crore is being allocated for the preliminary and feasibility study for the project.
This apart, to ensure groundwater recharge, availability of fresh water for irrigation and conservation of water during the monsoon, the government will conduct detailed feasibility study for the construction of barrages across Cauvery river, with an allocation of Rs 10 crore for the feasibility study and project report. An additional Rs.10 crore has been allocated for a feasibility study and project report for ecological restoration of the Cauvery Delta region, Wilson said.
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