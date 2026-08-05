ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Fight For Its Water Rights, To Oppose Mekedatu Dam: State Finance Minister

Chennai: The TVK-led coalition government in Tamil Nadu presented its maiden budget for 2026-27 on Wednesday with focus on a massive blend of welfare schemes and high-tech infrastructure aimed at transforming the state into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2031. Amid the row over Cauvery river water with Karnataka, the state government said it will keep release the river water as per judicial directives while ensuring the state's rights are protected.

Presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson under the leadership of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, the financial plan balances fiscal discipline with heavy investments in education, youth, and women's welfare.

Wilson said the state government will continue to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights pertaining to inter-state river waters. "The Tamil Nadu government will ensure timely Cauvery water release in accordance with established agreements, tribunal awards and judicial directions," he said.

The minister said Tamil Nadu's water rights will be protected through sustained legal, technical and administrative efforts, including opposition to projects that may affect the state's entitlements, such as the Mekedatu Project. "The government will also pursue the raising of the Mullai Periyar Dam water level, implementation of the Anaimalaiyar and Nallar dam projects, and the early execution of the Godavari-Cauvery River Link Project, to strengthen long-term water security and support farmers' welfare," he said.