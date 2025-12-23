ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu's VOC Port Sets Record By Berthing Longest Vessel With Highest Carrying Capacity

The event was graced by VOC Port chairman along with senior officials (ETV Bharat)

With the berthing of M.V. MSC Michaela, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has created history. The 304-metre-long and 40-metre-wide vessel, Michaela, was berthed at the Dakshin Bharat Gateway Terminal. This is the longest container vessel ever berthed at the port.

Thoothukudi: M.V. MSC Michaela, the longest container vessel with the highest container carrying capacity was berthed at VOC Port in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

From successfully handling the 299.5-metre MV MSC Petra in May 2022 to the arrival of M.V. MSC Michaela, this is a major achievement of the port and it highlights the significant improvement in its operational capabilities.

The MV MSC Michaela, which arrived from the port of Colon, Panama, is scheduled to sail to Colombo, Sri Lanka and is handling a total of 3,977 TEUs at the port. This includes 2,676 TEU import containers, 1,104 TEU export containers, 148 TEU undergoing restow operations and 49 TEU containers being diverted.

In the current financial year upto November 2025-26, the port has handled 5,62,928 TEU containers.

VOC Port chairman Sushant Kumar Purohit said, "The arrival of MSC Michaela reflects the port's infrastructure upgrades, including raising the maximum draft to 14.20 metres and increasing the turning circle of the port basin from 488 to 550 metres. Moreover, the upcoming Outer Harbour Project will make VOC port a major maritime gateway to South India. VOC port will gain the capacity to handle longer vessels in the future."