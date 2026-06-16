ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu's Total Debt Reaches Rs 13.18 Lakh Crore, White Paper Reveals

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's total debt has climbed to Rs 13.18 lakh crore, including Rs 3.18 lakh crore owed by public sector undertakings (PSUs). According to a White Paper released by the Tamil Nadu finance minister Maria Wilson at the Secretariat in Chennai, the numbers indicate that the debt burden is about Rs 1.28 lakh per resident.

The document was brought to public attention after Chief Minister Vijay promised to provide the public with a detailed picture of the state’s financial condition after assuming office.

The White Paper raised the state’s revenue deficit as it has reached an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many states managed to stabilise their finances after the pandemic, Tamil Nadu struggled to achieve fiscal consolidation.

Wilson said the debt accumulated between 2021 and 2025 exceeds the total debt incurred during the state's first six decades after its formation. Interest payments on outstanding debt have increased by 61% over the last five years, while the revenue deficit has gone up to Rs 78,324 crore.