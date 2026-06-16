Tamil Nadu's Total Debt Reaches Rs 13.18 Lakh Crore, White Paper Reveals
The document was brought to public attention after Chief Minister Vijay promised to provide public with a detailed picture of the state’s financial condition
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's total debt has climbed to Rs 13.18 lakh crore, including Rs 3.18 lakh crore owed by public sector undertakings (PSUs). According to a White Paper released by the Tamil Nadu finance minister Maria Wilson at the Secretariat in Chennai, the numbers indicate that the debt burden is about Rs 1.28 lakh per resident.
The document was brought to public attention after Chief Minister Vijay promised to provide the public with a detailed picture of the state’s financial condition after assuming office.
The White Paper raised the state’s revenue deficit as it has reached an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many states managed to stabilise their finances after the pandemic, Tamil Nadu struggled to achieve fiscal consolidation.
Wilson said the debt accumulated between 2021 and 2025 exceeds the total debt incurred during the state's first six decades after its formation. Interest payments on outstanding debt have increased by 61% over the last five years, while the revenue deficit has gone up to Rs 78,324 crore.
The report also pointed to a slowdown in revenue generation. Tamil Nadu's own tax revenue as a share of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has fallen to 5.45% for the 2025-26 fiscal year, the lowest level recorded so far. Meanwhile, the share of total revenue receipts in GSDP declined from around 10% in 2021-22 to 8.32% in 2025-26.
The White Paper further stated that Tamil Nadu trails states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka in terms of Gross State Domestic Product growth and that the state's own tax revenue has dropped by 0.48 percentage points over the period under review.
The report attributed part of the financial strain to the introduction of several welfare programmes, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, waiver of cooperative crop loans, free bus travel for women, higher education scholarship schemes, and expanded social security benefits.
According to Wilson, the recurring annual expenditure on these welfare initiatives is expected to reach nearly Rs 25,000 crore in the 2025-26 financial year. He added that no corresponding measures had been implemented to generate additional revenue to offset these expenses.
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