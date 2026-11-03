ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu's Theni Jail Escape: Madras High Court Orders Medical Examination of Inmates, Seeks Report

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed medical teams to examine prisoners who escaped from the Theni district prison and were subsequently recaptured, to ascertain whether they require medical treatment. The court has also ordered prison inspections following allegations that the inmates were assaulted by prison staff.

The escape of 17 prisoners from the district prison at Thekkampatti near Andipatti last week triggered a major security alert across Tamil Nadu. Police subsequently apprehended all the escapees within around 40 hours and transferred them to different prisons.

The court's directions came while hearing a petition filed by Arumugathammal of Madurai, whose son Meenakshi Sundaram is among the prisoners. He is currently lodged in Salem prison.

In her petition, Arumugathammal alleged that her son had complained about prison officials allegedly collecting money and belongings from visitors and the poor quality of food provided to inmates.

She claimed that a prison guard, identified as Thangapandi, assaulted her son after he raised these complaints. According to the petition, Meenakshi Sundaram subsequently escaped from prison and surrendered before a court with the assistance of a lawyer on October 28. She further alleged that he was assaulted again after his surrender.

The petitioner also alleged that all 17 escapees were beaten by prison wardens using batons and boots. Her petition named her other son, Thirupathi, and two other inmates, Solai Mugileswaran and Sabari Nath, among those allegedly assaulted.

Seeking intervention, she urged the court to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured prisoners, secure prison CCTV footage and order an inquiry into the alleged assaults.