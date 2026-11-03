Tamil Nadu's Theni Jail Escape: Madras High Court Orders Medical Examination of Inmates, Seeks Report
Doctors directed to examine four prisoners lodged in Salem and Palayamkottai; Legal Services Authority to inspect prisons in three districts following allegations of custodial assault
Published : November 3, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed medical teams to examine prisoners who escaped from the Theni district prison and were subsequently recaptured, to ascertain whether they require medical treatment. The court has also ordered prison inspections following allegations that the inmates were assaulted by prison staff.
The escape of 17 prisoners from the district prison at Thekkampatti near Andipatti last week triggered a major security alert across Tamil Nadu. Police subsequently apprehended all the escapees within around 40 hours and transferred them to different prisons.
The court's directions came while hearing a petition filed by Arumugathammal of Madurai, whose son Meenakshi Sundaram is among the prisoners. He is currently lodged in Salem prison.
In her petition, Arumugathammal alleged that her son had complained about prison officials allegedly collecting money and belongings from visitors and the poor quality of food provided to inmates.
She claimed that a prison guard, identified as Thangapandi, assaulted her son after he raised these complaints. According to the petition, Meenakshi Sundaram subsequently escaped from prison and surrendered before a court with the assistance of a lawyer on October 28. She further alleged that he was assaulted again after his surrender.
The petitioner also alleged that all 17 escapees were beaten by prison wardens using batons and boots. Her petition named her other son, Thirupathi, and two other inmates, Solai Mugileswaran and Sabari Nath, among those allegedly assaulted.
Seeking intervention, she urged the court to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured prisoners, secure prison CCTV footage and order an inquiry into the alleged assaults.
The petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices Jagdish Chandra and P. Karthikeyan. During the hearing, the counsel representing the police informed the court that a report from the Legal Services Authority was awaited and that further action would be taken after it was received.
The judges directed doctors from Salem and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges, in coordination with the District Legal Services Authority, to examine four prisoners currently lodged in Salem and Palayamkottai prisons. The court ordered that immediate medical treatment be provided to anyone found to require it.
The bench also directed the Legal Services Authority to inspect prisons in Cuddalore, Salem and Madurai to assess whether the escaped inmates now lodged there need medical attention.
The court adjourned the matter to November 13.
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