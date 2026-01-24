Tamil Nadu's First Ever Census Of Predatory Birds To Be Conducted On Jan 31 And Feb 1
Over 4,000 Forest department officials and volunteers will carry out the survey, said the state's ACS for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Chennai: In the first such exercise, The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct a statewide census of predatory birds on January 31 and February 1.
One of the species currently on the verge of extinction globally is predatory birds. Such birds hunt and feed on small animals, snakes, lizards, and other birds. These includes eagles, owls, falcons, and hawks. The predatory birds are now largely moving towards extinction due to various reasons such as environmental degradation, global warming, deforestation, and hunting.
Environmentalists warn that the extinction of predatory birds will cause a huge impact on the food chain and severely affect the natural balance. Therefore, most countries, including India, are taking serious measures to protect them.
"Through this survey, a clear set of data will be obtained regarding the habitat of raptors in Tamil Nadu, their current status, the threats they face, and the measures needed to protect them," Forest department officials said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, in a post on X said, In a first ever exercise, Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct a statewide raptor assessment to map distribution of birds of prey. Around 4000 forest staff and volunteers will undertake the assessment on 31st January and 1st February 2026 through transact grids to estimate Raptor richness, abundance & density etc. the excercise is being lead by @Aiwcrteofficial."
In a first ever excercise,Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct a statewide raptor assessment to map distribution of birds of prey. Around 4000 forest staff and volunteers will undertake the assessment on 31st January and 1st February 2026 through transact grids to estimate… pic.twitter.com/cy0ExPDGHd— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 24, 2026
She added, "More than 4,000 forest department officials and volunteers will carry out the survey. The survey will be conducted on January 31st and February 1st. The Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation is spearheading this survey."
Around 65 species of raptors inhabit forests, hilly areas, agricultural lands, wetlands, coastal areas, and garbage dumps in Tamil Nadu.
The law of nature dictates that every living organism is essential for the functioning of the world. Without distinction between small and large, all living beings contribute their part to maintaining the balance of this world.
For example, science states that if the bee species were to completely disappear, the world would be destroyed by drought. That is why countries around the world are making great efforts to protect endangered species, from elephants to sparrows.
Also Read