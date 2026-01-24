ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu's First Ever Census Of Predatory Birds To Be Conducted On Jan 31 And Feb 1

Chennai: In the first such exercise, The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct a statewide census of predatory birds on January 31 and February 1.

One of the species currently on the verge of extinction globally is predatory birds. Such birds hunt and feed on small animals, snakes, lizards, and other birds. These includes eagles, owls, falcons, and hawks. The predatory birds are now largely moving towards extinction due to various reasons such as environmental degradation, global warming, deforestation, and hunting.

Environmentalists warn that the extinction of predatory birds will cause a huge impact on the food chain and severely affect the natural balance. Therefore, most countries, including India, are taking serious measures to protect them.

"Through this survey, a clear set of data will be obtained regarding the habitat of raptors in Tamil Nadu, their current status, the threats they face, and the measures needed to protect them," Forest department officials said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, in a post on X said, In a first ever exercise, Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct a statewide raptor assessment to map distribution of birds of prey. Around 4000 forest staff and volunteers will undertake the assessment on 31st January and 1st February 2026 through transact grids to estimate Raptor richness, abundance & density etc. the excercise is being lead by @Aiwcrteofficial."