Tamil Nadu Youth Working In Thai Hotel Dies, Family Cries Murder
State minister Mathan Raja spoke to Isaac's family members, assured of bringing it to the Chief Minister's attention and take steps to repatriate the body.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A 23-year-old youth from K Velayuthapuram village near Ottapidaram in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, who was working at a hotel in Thailand, has died. However, the family has alleged that Issac was beaten to death.
Isaac had been working at a hotel in Chennai after completing a catering course. At that time, he was contacted by a Thai national, who took him to Thailand and employed him at his hotel, police said.
However, he was reportedly not paid for three months and left the hotel on August 16. He called his brother on August 18 and told him that he had left the hotel because of being harassed by the people. He further said that if he was caught again by them, they would beat him to death. After that, Isaac's cell phone was switched off since that afternoon.
On August 24, the hotel owner informed his family on WhatsApp that Isaac had been admitted to a hospital in Thailand for treatment. Relatives said that when they tried to contact Issac, he did not pick up.
Shocked by this, the family has filed a complaint with the Thoothukudi district collector, superintendent of police and Ottapidaram police station. Based on it, the police contacted the hotel owner in Thailand and inquired about Issac.
The owner reportedly said that he would send a hospital report on Isaac's health. Surprisingly, he informed the family on Friday that Isaac had passed away.
Isaac's brother Emmanuel said, "My brother was brainwashed and taken to Thailand, given excessive work without any salary, tortured and beaten to death. They informed me that my brother was undergoing treatment till the end. The last time they spoke to me was on August 18."
"When I contacted the Ottapidaram police, they said that they would send the medical report. However, they did not send it. It is very painful to hear the news of my brother's death all of a sudden," he added.
State minister Mathan Raja spoke to Emmanuel on the matter, assured him of bringing the matter to the attention of the Chief Minister and taking steps to bring Isaac's body.
"A proper investigation should be conducted into the death of my brother. The government should take steps to bring his body," Emmanuel said, breaking into tears.
Isaac's cousin Pakiyam said Isaac had been complaining about not getting time to eat or sleep. "The family has also asked the hotel owner to send Isaac to our country, as the work there is difficult. We suspect that he was beaten to death," he added.
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