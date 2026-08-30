ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Youth Working In Thai Hotel Dies, Family Cries Murder

Thoothukudi: A 23-year-old youth from K Velayuthapuram village near Ottapidaram in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, who was working at a hotel in Thailand, has died. However, the family has alleged that Issac was beaten to death.

Isaac had been working at a hotel in Chennai after completing a catering course. At that time, he was contacted by a Thai national, who took him to Thailand and employed him at his hotel, police said.

However, he was reportedly not paid for three months and left the hotel on August 16. He called his brother on August 18 and told him that he had left the hotel because of being harassed by the people. He further said that if he was caught again by them, they would beat him to death. After that, Isaac's cell phone was switched off since that afternoon.

On August 24, the hotel owner informed his family on WhatsApp that Isaac had been admitted to a hospital in Thailand for treatment. Relatives said that when they tried to contact Issac, he did not pick up.

Shocked by this, the family has filed a complaint with the Thoothukudi district collector, superintendent of police and Ottapidaram police station. Based on it, the police contacted the hotel owner in Thailand and inquired about Issac.

The owner reportedly said that he would send a hospital report on Isaac's health. Surprisingly, he informed the family on Friday that Isaac had passed away.