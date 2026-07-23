ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Youth Detained For Questioning Dies, Family Alleges Custodial Torture

Tuticorin: A 26-year-old salesman at a Tasmac outlet who was detained by police for questioning died on Thursday morning, with his family alleging custodial torture. A police official said the youth N Arunachalam, a resident of Amutha Nagar, was detained by the Tuticorin South Police on July 17 for questioning over the alleged illegal sale of liquor bottles.

On July 18, he was admitted to the Tuticorin Government Medical College Hospital where Arunachalam succumbed five days after treatment, the official said. The police claimed that 120 liquor bottles found in his possession were seized.

His family members claimed that police brutally assaulted him at the station during custody, causing severe injuries to his body. Prior to his death at the hospital, he had claimed that three or four personnel beat him causing injuries, said the affected family, which staged a demonstration in front of the hospital, refusing to accept Arunachalam's body.