ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Worker Dies In Israel Crane Accident; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

Veeramani, 31, from Moongilpatti near Nathan, is survived by wife Bhavaneswari and 4 year old daughter. ( ETV Bharat )

Dindigul: A 31-year-old construction worker from Tamil Nadu died after a crane collapsed on him at a worksite in Israel, leaving his wife and four-year-old daughter in distress. His family has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to facilitate the early repatriation of his body and provide financial assistance.

Veermani, son of Subbaiah, hailed from Moongilpatti village near Natham in Dindigul district. He had moved to Israel around two years ago in search of employment in the construction sector.

According to information received by his family, the accident occurred on October 27 while he was at work. A large crane reportedly collapsed on him, trapping him underneath. He died at the spot.

The news of his death has plunged his family and the residents of Moongilpatti and neighbouring villages into grief.

Veermani is survived by his wife, Bhuvaneswari, 25, and their four-year-old daughter, Tejasri. His sudden death has left the family facing an uncertain future, with his wife now having to care for their young child.

Veermani's relatives have urged the Tamil Nadu government to coordinate with the Indian authorities and the concerned agencies in Israel to expedite the process of bringing his mortal remains back to his native village for the final rites.